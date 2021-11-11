PAE Awarded USPS Contract Valued at $63.5M Supporting Los Angeles Mail Transport Equipment Service Center

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, has been awarded a contract supporting the U.S. Postal Service at the Mail Transport Equipment Service Center in Los Angeles. The contract is valued at $63.5 million if all options are exercised.



PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said the Los Angeles award builds on the team’s history of delivering business process outsourcing expertise at USPS MTESC facilities across the country since 1998.

“Keeping with our strategy of expanding the reach of our existing capabilities, PAE will deliver proven innovations and continuous improvement practices for the U.S. Postal Service at its Los Angeles MTESC,” Peiffer said. “Our support of MTESC operations around the country position us to successfully provide key management and customer service solutions for critical USPS functions.”

The three-year base contract may be extended to seven years through two options and includes the processing and management of mail transport equipment used to enclose and transport mail. MTESCs throughout the United States manage and ship transport equipment to USPS and USPS customer facilities.

About PAE

For more than 66 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and host government partners. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com , on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

