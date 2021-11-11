Bradley Allen Apparel Has Launched the Perfect Holiday Gift for Muscular Men

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver-based men's clothing brand Bradley Allen Physique Tailored Apparel releases a line of dress pants and polo shirts, just in time for the holidays. With a mission to fit the unfittable, Bradley Allen has created the perfect holiday gift. Tailored for bodybuilders and muscular men, Bradley Allen offers stylish dress shirts, polo shirts and pants designed with performance fabrics and unique design elements that provide a polished fit that accentuates the body type of a muscular man.

Dr. Brad Poppie, entrepreneur and bodybuilder himself, created the fashion line after he personally struggled with the difficulty of dressing for his muscular body type, finding that nearly all dress shirts currently on the market are not fitted or tailored to a muscular build.

"At Bradley Allen, our vision is to transform the image of bodybuilders and muscular men by inspiring confidence and style when they wear dress clothing," said Dr. Bradley Poppie, Founder of Bradley Allen. "Rather than settling for baggy shirts or expensive tailoring, we foresee a world where every man has a quality, ready-to-wear, dress shirt that he feels great in no matter how big his biceps are."

Bradley Allen dress shirts and polo shirts are engineered specifically for the muscular "V" shape physique: wide shoulders, large arms, small waist. The shirts feature broader shoulders, tapered waistlines, and are made from athletic performance fabric which includes a blend of cotton and spandex. Bradley Allen offers an easy measurement guide to ensure that your shirt will fit you right where you need it for that tailored look you desire. Dress shirts cost $90 and come in white, black, blue and grey. Polo shirts cost $65 and come in a variety of colors from sage and cafe to plum.

Bradley Allen dress pants are specifically designed to fit larger thighs, calves, and glutes, and feature an adjustable waistband accommodating waist fluctuations up to four pant sizes.

To purchase and view the full Bradley Allen collection, visit: https://bradleyallen.com/ .

"Bradley Allen has customized a clothing line to my body. They look great and feel comfortable." - Dorian Haywood | IFBB Pro Bodybuilder. Chiropractor.

