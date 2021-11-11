AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2021

Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2021

 October YTD - OctoberBeginning
Inventory
 20212020%Chg 20212020%ChgOct 2021
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP18,38817,6014.5 188,989171,8939.941,194
 40 < 100 HP7,3017,0154.1 63,73756,95211.916,935
 100+ HP3,4373,11710.3 19,71516,02023.16,295
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors29,12627,7335.0 272,441244,86511.364,424
4WD Farm Tractors593633-6.3 2,9832,47920.3709
Total Farm Tractors29,71928,3664.8 275,424247,34411.465,133
Self-Prop Combines96355772.9 5,3704,31624.4962
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

