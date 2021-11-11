AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report October 2021

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

October YTD - October Beginning

Inventory 2021 2020 %Chg 2021 2020 %Chg Oct 2021 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 18,388 17,601 4.5 188,989 171,893 9.9 41,194 40 < 100 HP 7,301 7,015 4.1 63,737 56,952 11.9 16,935 100+ HP 3,437 3,117 10.3 19,715 16,020 23.1 6,295 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 29,126 27,733 5.0 272,441 244,865 11.3 64,424 4WD Farm Tractors 593 633 -6.3 2,983 2,479 20.3 709 Total Farm Tractors 29,719 28,366 4.8 275,424 247,344 11.4 65,133 Self-Prop Combines 963 557 72.9 5,370 4,316 24.4 962

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.