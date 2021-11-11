Intercept to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept; M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H., President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Intercept; Linda Richardson, Chief Commercial Officer of Intercept; and Andrew Saik, Chief Financial Officer of Intercept, will participate virtually in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:



The 2021 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, for which the pre-recorded chat will be made available on November 18, 2021;



The Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, for which the pre-recorded chat will be made available on November 22, 2021.



The presentations can be accessed on the investor page of Intercept’s website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com, and an audio archive of the pre-recorded chats will also be available on Intercept’s website for approximately two weeks from the time they are made available.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

