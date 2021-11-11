Freshworks Unveils Freshstack to Fuel Startup Growth

LAS VEGAS and SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today at Refresh announced Freshstack -- a customer relationship management (CRM) suite built for the unique needs of startups that unifies customer support, sales and marketing teams. The product bundle helps startups personalize marketing to generate pipeline, deliver effortless omnichannel service and grow faster, at an affordable price point that's easy to deploy and manage.



Research shows that the biggest-ticket purchase in the typical startup toolkit is a CRM application. When the second most common reason a startup fails is because they run out of cash, avoiding overpaying for legacy software is a top priority for any early-stage company.

“Startup founders should ensure that their developers are focused on building their core technology, not babysitting their CRM stack,” said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and founder of Freshworks. “From day one, Freshworks has built products that democratize access to modern, easy-to-use software. Freshstack builds on that commitment by helping the titans of tomorrow get going faster today.”

Today, 20% of the world’s unicorns use Freshworks products to delight their customers and employees -- and companies like Databricks, Klarna, BrowserStack and Chargebee implemented Freshworks years before reaching that status. After strong product adoption within this fast growth cohort, Freshworks launched a dedicated Startup Program in 2019, which has helped more than 2,500 startups with critical resources, mentorship and community.

Freshstack combines three Freshworks products: Freshdesk ®, an omnichannel customer support solution, Freshsales ® and Freshmarketer ®. The combination of Freshworks applications helps give startups what they need to instantly get up and running with a CRM platform that attracts new customers, builds lasting relationships with existing users and scales as their customer base grows. Companies can get going with up to $3,000 in credits for Freshstack, as part of the Freshworks Startup Program.

Freshstack is easy to onboard and configure and includes:

Freshdesk: an omnichannel customer support solution with a new unified inbox and collaboration functionality across support, sales and marketing teams, to help businesses resolve issues faster.

Freshsales: a unified sales intelligence solution with context-driven forecasting and pipeline management.

Freshmarketer: marketing automation software that enables AI-driven lead generation, email personalization and send optimization.

Access to the Freshworks Marketplace with hundreds of apps to customize the CRM suite to their needs.

“Companies who want to build for the future can't win using software of the past. A well-designed, scalable technology stack is critical for the growth and efficiency of a startup - and this is true for all stages. Organizations like Freshworks help founders around the world get access to resources that help them scale from day one - and at every step of their company-building journey,” said Rajan Anandan, MD, Sequoia India.

Co-founder and CEO of Chargebee, Krish Subramanian said, “From early stage startup to unicorn, we’ve relied on Freshdesk, Freshmarketer and Freshsales to support our growth.

Putting all three of these Freshworks apps together as one unified Freshstack is a great addition to the value Freshworks provides startups and will be life changing for the next generation.”

