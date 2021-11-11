DatChat CEO Darin Myman to Speak at DCentral Miami and will be an Emerald Sponsor of the Event

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: DATS), a communications software company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, today announced its CEO, Darin Myman, will provide a keynote presentation at DCentral Con in Miami. Additionally, the Company will be an Emerald sponsor of the event.



DCentral Miami celebrates the art, fashion, and creative expression made possible through the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology and will take place November 30th through December 1st at the Miami Airport Convention Center. DatChat's Emerald sponsorship of the event offers a booth on the exhibit floor, access to a demo stage, both a panel and solo keynote, and co-sponsorship branding of the official afterparty.

The event consists of thought leadership prompts and conversations centering on the future state of the blockchain ecosystem and the reverberations of DeFi into industries beyond finance featuring artists, business leaders, designers, and blockchain technologists.

"Blockchain technology and the byproduct of decentralized finance and NFT’s are not only changing our financial system but the way we interact with technology and the world," said Darin Myman, founder and CEO of DatChat. "During our keynote presentation we will provide an overview of the DatChat platform and the important roles we believe it will play for both DeFi and NFT’s, and we’re excited to be a sponsor of this event and to have the opportunity discuss these exciting topics.”

The exact time and date of the keynote presentation will be released shortly.

About DatChat

DatChat Inc. is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media Company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that, at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



