Posifa Technologies to Exhibit Mass Airflow Sensors for Medical Applications at COMPAMED 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today announced that it will be exhibiting its mass airflow sensors for medical applications at COMPAMED 2021, taking place Nov. 15-18 at the Messe Düsseldorf. On display in BS-rep GmbH’s booth (A27, Hall 13), highlights will include Posifa’s PMF2000, PMF4000, PFM83000, and PMF86000 series for medical respiratory care, and the PMF6000 series for use in bypass assemblies.



Posifa’s solid-state MEMS flow sensors — which can be packaged in a calibrated module to measure either liquids or gases — can be found in a variety of demanding medical applications, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, smart inhalers, CPAP equipment, and nebulizers. Posifa can provide factory-calibrated solutions for plug-and-play integration with either analog voltage or digital I²C outputs.

The PMF2000 and PMF4000 measure flow rates from 200 sccm to 10 SLM and 150 SLM to 300 SLM, respectively, while offering extremely fast response times of 5 ms typical. The PMF83000 and PMF86000 series have adopted a single main flow path design and have parylene coating on the sensor dies, eliminating the risk of sensor malfunction due to water condensation and dust particles. Devices in Posifa’s PMF6000 series feature a manifold-mount design that eliminates the need for hoses and external connections, reducing the overall system size and the number of potential leak points.

Samples and production quantities of these devices are available now. Samples may be requested on the Posifa Technologies contact page.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/.

