Super League and Screenvision Media Expand Sales Partnership; Launch Super League Spotlight on the Big Screen

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in video game experiences and entertainment at the intersection of the creator economy, gameplay content, and the metaverse, and Screenvision Media , a national leader in cinema and premium video advertising, announced today the launch Super League Spotlight, an exciting multi-episode series showcasing the best in-game action, created specifically for in-theater audiences. The first installment of the series launches today in over 2000 movie theaters nationwide.



Super League and Screenvision’s Super League Spotlight series presents top highlights from the live stream broadcasts of popular gaming influencers within Super League’s established Core Gamer and Young Gamer networks, featuring several of the most well-known game titles in the world. With an average two-minute run time, each episode of Spotlight amplifies the best and most exciting in-game moments of the past month. This original Super League content series serves as part of the growing partnership between Screenvision and Super League, working together to give brands cross-channel opportunities to reach young adult cord-cutters with gaming-related content both in-theater and at home. Audiences in movie theaters across the country will have a front row seat to all of the competitive action on the big screen, viewing the best in engaging gameplay that Super League has to offer. Hyundai will serve as the initial series sponsor as part of a year-long partnership with Super League.

“Super League Spotlight represents an exciting extension of the partnership we have been building with Screenvision Media for the past year,” said Nina Kammer, Head of National Sales for Super League. “Screenvision partners have been able to access key audiences of gamers within live streams via Super League through ad-blocker-proof digital video inventory, and together, we can now provide brands with another scalable avenue to reach desirable audiences in a high-impact, immersive environment full of teens and young adults. It was a natural opportunity to bring to Hyundai, one of our most important, long-term strategic brand partners. We are grateful for their enthusiastic support!”

“Screenvision’s partnership with Super League Gaming reflects the powerful connection between the moviegoer and live stream gamer, both of which skew younger and are typically a more elusive audience, the cord-cutters and cord-nevers,” said Christine Martino, Screenvision EVP of National Ad Sales. “Super League Spotlight offers another engaging vehicle for advertisers to organically become part of the immersive cinema experience.”

"Our sponsorship of the Spotlight series is a great way to reach new audiences that might not be familiar with the Hyundai brand and our vehicles,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “The series is also exposing the fast-growing gaming industry to more people and helping elevate the entire community.”

The first edition of Super League Spotlight is in theaters now, just in time for the holiday season, with additional episodes featuring new content and highlights scheduled to roll out in 2022.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading metaverse and creator economy platform at the intersection of gaming and pop culture focused on tools and offerings that empower creators, energize players, and entertain fans. The company’s solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s creator-centric offerings include content tools that power live stream multicasting, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a social media banner monetization platform, and a virtual cloud-based video production division, Virtualis Studios. Combined with vibrant in-game Minecraft communities, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series, Super League’s properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

About Screenvision

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers, and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors, sports venues and through a robust OOH network. The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 14,000 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

About Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on ‘Progress for Humanity’ and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

