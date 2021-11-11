Kala Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual healthcare investor conferences in November 2021:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

A pre-recorded fireside chat will be made available on the company’s website beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 3:00 am ET/8:00 am GMT. Management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings on that date.

To access the webcast and subsequent archived recording of the Jefferies fireside chat, please visit “Events” in the “Investors” section on the Kala website at http://kalarx.com/.

Ophthalmology Day at BTIG

Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat moderated by Tom Shrader, PhD, CFA, BTIG Biotechnology Analyst at 10:00am ET and host virtual one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Kala is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY® mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to two ocular therapies, EYSUVIS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and INVELTYS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The Company also has a pipeline of pre-clinical development programs targeted to address unmet medical needs, including both front and back of the eye diseases. For more information on Kala, please visit www.kalarx.com.

