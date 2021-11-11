StrikeForce Shareholder Update

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users, today updates shareholders on Sales & Marketing, Product Development, Channel and Future Growth.

“I am thrilled to provide this latest shareholder update,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO, “especially since we have accomplished so much since our last update which was only two months ago.”

“Sales of SafeVchat & PrivacyLok are really starting to take-off, while they have been increasing monthly for the last three months, we had almost 50 new paying customers in the last 35 days, and every one of them left either Zoom, Teams or Webex for us. What’s especially exciting is that we had limited marketing while we were waiting for our TV commercials to start. We also just brought PipelineZen.com onboard. They are one of the country’s leading SDR companies and they will help augment our sales department with lead generation & appointment settings,” says Kay.

“We are also very pleased to announce that our TV commercials started this week on major TV networks i.e. CNN, CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg TV, HLN and the Weather Channel. Additionally, we have 156 digital LED billboards throughout NYC that will be running our ads a total of 3744 times a day, for the next six months starting soon. With that type of exposure, we are expecting a significant increase in reoccurring revenues to grow month over month for the foreseeable future,” says Kay.

“Our product development team has been extremely busy innovating,” says Kay. “We now have multiple groups working on different projects, one group is finishing-up features like recording and API developments, another group is working on a new UI - UX redesign which takes time, and a third group is working on several new features, which includes a new secure desktop & secure mobile client,” says Kay.

“As reported earlier we now have several clients that are in the process of integrating our new SafeVchat API’s, which enables them to embed our secure video conferencing solution directly into their online applications. We see this as a huge advantage for us because all these customers came to us saying that they spoke to Zoom and several of the other conferencing vendors and none of them could meet their requirements.”

“Our first API customer, who has excellent clients, will be rolling out SafeVchat to over 2800 locations of a Fortune 100 company shortly, and the great thing for StrikeForce is that we collect revenues on multiple users, per location, per month which will grow over time. We will make an announcement when that happens and no sooner,” says Kay. “This is why we are so excited about our future, which will happen and is contracted,” says Kay.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

