Pax8 and CyberCNS Announce Partnership to Provide Critical Vulnerability Management for MSPs

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it has partnered with CyberCNS to provide managed service providers (MSPs) a multi-tenant vulnerability management platform. By conducting a security assessment and ongoing scanning, the technology identifies critical vulnerabilities in the cloud, on-premises, and work-from-home environments. Pax8 is the first partnership CyberCNS has selected to go-to-market within the IT channel.



“A recent ESG Research Report commissioned by Pax8 found that evolving security practices is a top priority for 87 percent of partners surveyed,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “The partnership with CyberCNS is significant for our partners because it provides a unique security layer to the technology stack with its advanced vulnerability assessment technology. Because CyberCNS developed their solutions specifically for MSPs, they are easy to deploy, integrate with leading PSA tools, and are an affordable option for enhancing clients’ security postures.”

CyberCNS can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises, allowing users to automatically discover all assets, Azure Active Directory (AD) security anomalies, and Microsoft Secure Score across multiple tenants and networks. Once the solution is deployed, best-in-breed technology regularly scans for both internal and external vulnerabilities. MSPs can mitigate risks and shadow IT by discovering system misconfigurations, firewall port inspections, newly discovered assets, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Additionally, CyberCNS adheres to the requirements of the IDENTIFY (ID) portion of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity framework.

“We strategically selected Pax8 as our first distributor to go-to-market within the IT channel,” said Shiva Shankar, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder at CyberCNS. “As security threats continue to rise, point-in-time vulnerability scans are no longer sufficient. To keep clients safe, MSPs must enable continuous scanning solutions to identify and remediate constant vulnerabilities. With CyberCNS, Pax8 partners can enhance their security offerings and protect their clients from sophisticated threat actors.”

CyberCNS offers partners key benefits, including:

Cloud-native platform

Purpose-built for MSPs

Complete asset discovery

Active Directory and Azure AD Scans

One-time security assessments

Comprehensive reporting for pre-sales & virtual CIO meetings

Remediation plans to fix critical issues

Affordable month-to-month pricing

To learn more about the partnership with CyberCNS, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About CyberCNS

At CyberCNS, we empower Information Security professionals to help safeguard their business-critical data from vulnerabilities and exploits. Security-focused MSPs and MSSPs rely on CyberCNS Vulnerability Manager to help their Small and Medium Business customers stay compliant with their regulations and compliance frameworks. Our continuous vulnerability scanning technology helps our customers stay ahead in the race for better cybersecurity.

Media contact:

John Trent

PR Manager at Pax8

jtrent@pax8.com