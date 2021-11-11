InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Announces Partnership with Atlazo Inc.

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), the leader in direct-to-consumer (DTC) and over-the-counter (OTC) hearing solutions, announced today its partnership with Atlazo Inc. ("Atlazo") to develop next-generation hearing aids and hearable products, utilizing Atlazo's patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) hardware platform. Hearing products powered by Atlazo's proprietary ultra-low power System-on-Chip (SoC) will offer consumers unprecedented new features, including voice commands, continuous health monitoring, and seamless connectivity with other smart devices.

Mr. Adnan Shennib, Chief Technology Officer of InnerScope, stated: "Consumers will not only benefit from improved hearing in noisy environments but also from natural ways to interact with other wireless devices, including mobile phones, providing an enhanced, more convenient, user experience."

Atlazo's integrated digital hardware platform reduces cost and time-to-market for manufacturers of wearable devices. The SoC platforms include software algorithms designed specifically for wearable healthcare applications. The Atlazo and InnerScope collaboration targeting hearing applications are protected by over 12 issued and pending patents.

"We are pleased to join forces with InnerScope and its iHEAR team to develop new types of smart hearing products, leveraging iHEAR's extensive domain experience in hearing health," stated Karim Arabi, Founder and CEO of Atlazo. "Offering new types of intelligent hearing products with improved performance and affordability will be welcomed by tech-savvy consumers looking for alternatives to conventional hearing aids."

Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, commented, "With the recent FDA OTC regulations being released last month, including a landmark proposal intended to improve access to and reduce the cost of hearing aid technology for millions of Americans, and the anticipation of this OTC Law to be enacted soon, InnerScope is continuing to execute its plan to be the leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing device market. The Atlazo partnership and our iHear research and development team give InnerScope the ability to develop new innovative types of proprietary artificial intelligence-powered hearing products that transcend today's hearing devices so all consumers, whether they have hearing loss or not, can benefit from using them."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's hearing products and business models breakthrough persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions. With the recent Acquisition of iHear Medical Inc. , a cloud-based hearing solution provider with access to over 40 patents, and the completion of HearingAssist Acquisition , an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with over 400,000 customers, InnerScope is well-positioned to expand its distribution partnership network and its leadership in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market with advanced hearing products offered at a fraction of the cost of conventional hearing aids sold in hearing aid centers. For more information, please visit www.innd.com .

About Atlazo:

Atlazo is the leader in intelligent semiconductor solutions for healthcare and wearable, targeting the rapidly growing hearing and wearable health device markets. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, the company is dedicated to addressing the global demand for more reliable health tracking and audio by bringing together cutting-edge innovations in energy-efficient AI and flexible bio-sensing interface in a single System-on-Chip (SoC) solution. Atlzao's innovative SoC products offer manufacturers a platform for rapid development of wearable healthcare products, dramatically reducing costs and time-to-market. For more information on Atlazo Inc., please visit: http://www.atlazo.com

