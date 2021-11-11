Avaap Recognized as a Strong Workday Partner in KLAS First Look Report

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) services partner, today announced its recognition as a strong Workday Partner by KLAS in a new First Look report. The KLAS First Look report covers how Avaap is supporting Workday deployments and helping hospitals and health systems digitally transform and modernize operations through technology investments.



KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. KLAS interviewed customers ranging from academic health systems and long-term care facilities to large health systems and found:

100% of clients are satisfied or highly satisfied with Avaap and would buy again

Customers rated Avaap A+ in strength of partnership

Customers cite Avaap’s healthcare and ERP implementation experience as a key strength that helps drive productive partnerships and meaningful strategic guidance



The partnership between Avaap and Workday allows customers moving to the cloud to benefit from improved data and analytics functionality, flexible scenario planning, advanced talent management, and streamlined supply chain management, including the resources, skills, and expertise to achieve higher performance from their Workday investment.

“As a fast-growing Workday partner, it is exciting to see our team recognized for our healthcare and ERP experience, commitment to partnership, and ability to drive tangible outcomes,” said Avaap CEO Steve Csuka. “Avaap’s advisory and change management capabilities, paired with Workday’s cloud-based solutions, support healthcare organizations seeking to modernize their technology infrastructure and drive meaningful change to how work gets done. Providers preparing for transformation can count on KLAS for transparent peer insight and research as part of their healthcare technology evaluation to make the best decisions.”

This report builds on Avaap’s recognition earlier this year in KLAS’s ERP Implementation 2021 Report as the top-rated in ERP implementation leadership.

About Avaap

Avaap is a HIMSS Analytics certified, industry-focused management and technology consulting firm with experience in Workday, Tableau, Epic, and other applications. We offer full life cycle expertise from system selection through post-production support, including BI and data analytics and a strategic approach to change management powered by research, data, and best practices. Healthcare organizations ranging from academic medical centers and community hospitals to large health systems have partnered with Avaap for successful transformation. To learn more, visit www.avaap.com.



