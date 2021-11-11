Pasithea Therapeutics Collaborates with Renowned Musician and Producer to Create Soundtracks for Ketamine Therapy

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: KTTA) (Pasithea or the Company), a novel biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Pasithea Clinics, has entered into a collaboration with the internationally renowned musician and producer DJ Carlita, to create customized music playlists to accompany patients’ intravenous (IV) ketamine infusion therapy sessions.



“Music has long been recognized as an integral part of psychedelic therapy, and many world-leading research centers such as Johns Hopkins and Imperial College use specific playlists in their clinical trials. We are committed to creating an optimal experience for our ketamine infusion patients as there is strong evidence to support the effect of music in improving clinical outcomes. Music and psychedelic therapy are true complements, and through our collaboration with DJ Carlita, we aim to improve the overall experience for our patients,” stated Dr. Tiago Reis Marques, CEO of Pasithea Therapeutics.

Carlita is a classically trained musician, graduated in cello from the Royal Academy of Music in London. She has since evolved to become a producer and DJ, having played on the most important stages internationally since her debut. She is known to combine an ever-changing kaleidoscope of sounds and cultures with electronic music and has been particularly involved in producing music for sound healing experiences around the world. “My music is known to create strong emotional experiences and I could not be more enthusiastic with this collaboration. I used my expertise on sound healing to produce music sets lasting the duration of the ketamine treatment, using specific sounds and rhythms to create a therapeutic environment where patients can journey through their emotions and memories in a unique way.”

Pasithea Clinics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pasithea Therapeutics, recently opened its first ketamine therapy clinic in the United Kingdom and began administering intravenous ketamine therapy to patients. In the United States, Pasithea will provide in-home IV ketamine treatments.

Ketamine is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved drug introduced as an anesthetic more than 50 years ago. It has recently been repurposed in significantly lower doses for the treatment of psychiatric disorders and is now gaining ground as a promising treatment for mental health disorders. In certain psychiatric conditions, such as treatment-resistant depression (“TRD”), bipolar depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), it has shown remarkable efficacy and a rapid and sustained effect.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corporation is a U.S. biotechnology company focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea is also focused on addressing the needs of patients currently suffering with mental illness by providing access to IV ketamine infusions both in clinics and in-home settings.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Company Contact

Dr. Tiago Reis Marques

Chief Executive Officer

E: tiago@pasithea.com

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. Investor Relations

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com