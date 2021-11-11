Browzwear Positions for Accelerated Growth with Appointment of New CFO Eric Cheung

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Browzwear, a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, today announced that Eric Cheung is joining the company’s executive team in the role of Chief Financial Officer. The appointment is part of the company’s strategy to accelerate growth following the closing of a $35 million funding round from Radian Capital, with the participation of Closed Loop Partners.

Eric brings to Browzwear over 20 years of experience leading financial operations for multinational technology companies. He joins the company from enterprise software company Unit4, where he served as Regional CFO (Asia) for the past 7 years. Prior to that, he held senior finance roles at Microsoft, SAP and HP, with responsibility for operations throughout APAC.

In addition to leading the financial operations of the group towards it’s growth plans Eric will further execute on Browzwear’s expansion goals, to lead strategies initiatives for partnerships, acquisitions and other activities that will catalyze growth.

“We are incredibly proud to have someone with extensive experience at some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies join our leadership team, and we view this as a testament to our position as the leading technology provider in our space,” said Sharon Lim, Co-founder and CEO of Browzwear. “As we continue to pursue our aggressive growth plans, we are confident Eric’s growth acumen and technical guidance will enable us to achieve our growth goals.

“I am thrilled to join Browzwear at this growth juncture. I have met lots of great passionate people in the organization and am very positive about the journey ahead,” said Eric. “I will, together with the leadership team, focus on driving shareholder value by building a scalable operation across the globe and contributing to the strategic pillar which will enable hyper growth in the next few years. When we combine the people, process and technology together, the success lies in the road ahead.”

About Browzwear

Founded in 1999, Browzwear is a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, driving seamless processes from concept to commerce. For designers, Browzwear accelerates collection development, opening limitless opportunities to create iterations of styles. For technical designers and patternmakers, Browzwear rapidly fits graded garments to any body model with accurate, true-motion material replication. For manufacturers, Browzwear’s Tech Pack delivers everything needed to produce physical garments perfectly the first time, and at every step from design to production. Worldwide, more than 650 organizations such as Columbia Sportswear, PVH Group and VF Corporation leverage Browzwear’s open platform to streamline processes, collaborate and pursue data-driven production strategies so they can sell more while manufacturing less, which increases both ecologic and economic sustainability. For more information, visit www.browzwear.com