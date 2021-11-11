Psomagen, Inc. is partnering with Olink Proteomics, enabling unprecedented multi-omics clinical studies

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psomagen, Inc., a North American sequencing-based contract laboratory service and data analysis provider with both CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited facilities, has partnered with Olink Proteomics, which offers an innovative DNA-coupled immunoassay that identifies and quantifies protein biomarkers in clinical samples. The partnership enables end-to-end multi-omics clinical studies, a step that will enable a whole new generation of precision therapies derived from a more robust knowledge of human biology.



“This is the kind of partnership that can transform the pharmaceutical industry,” said Take Ogawa, Chief Commercial Officer at Psomagen. “Today, drug developers are piecemealing together information from clinical research that is disjointed and resource-draining, but that is about to change.”

Olink’s technology — called the Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) — uses antibodies with DNA tags that when hybridized with extremely high specificity, can measure the protein profile in patient samples using next-generation sequencing and qPCR. Psomagen’s 17-year history as a genomic sequencing and data analysis service provider makes it uniquely qualified to help drug developers add proteomics to their research strategies in this capacity.

“Olink’s technology is a natural extension of our current service offerings,” said Su Hong, Ph.D., Director of Strategy Development at Psomagen. “The fact that we have CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited facilities will open new doors for trailblazers who are pushing the limits of the role proteins play in developing new therapeutics.”

The improved dynamic range and exceptional readout specificity of Olink’s DNA-based assays have revolutionized multi-omics clinical research, delivering a deeper understanding of complex human biology and making new discoveries possible.

“Our shared mission is to help research teams meet their goals more effectively and efficiently, and fundamentally speed up the impact on the health of the world. Partnering is key in making that happen, making our technology not just accessible but also scalable across the biological discovery and drug development markets,” said Carl Raimond, Chief Commercial Officer of Olink Proteomics.

Adding Olink® Explore platform as well as the Olink® Target 96 and Target 48 panels, which will launch in early 2022, will complement Psomagen’s existing genomics, transcriptomics, and epigenetics services, and will position the company as an integrative omics solutions provider that can uniquely deliver a comprehensive view of biology and disease to clinical researchers.

Learn more about Psomagen’s full array of omics services at www.psomagen.com.

About Psomagen, Inc.

Psomagen, Inc., formerly Macrogen USA, is a North American integrative omics solutions and contract laboratory services provider. The company makes cutting-edge technology and data analysis accessible to the clinical and academic markets. With both CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited facilities, their team delivers only the highest-quality integrative multi-omics data using best-in-class DNA, RNA, and protein analysis systems. In conjunction with its bioinformatics capabilities, Psomagen offers a path to insights that is both simple and affordable. Learn more at psomagen.com.

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink Proteomics provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Proteomics is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

