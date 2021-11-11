Axcient Continues to Innovate with Launch of x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud for Microsoft Azure

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud for Microsoft Azure, a complete Backup and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solution that protects MSPs and their clients' data in the Azure public cloud against the threats of ransomware, security breaches, accidental deletion, and cloud outages.



x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud for Microsoft Azure leverages the x360 platform for security and ease of management and solves a critical challenge for MSPs—ensuring protection and recoverability of data in the public cloud. With x360Recover, MSPs get a comprehensive solution for data protection that frees them from the risks of relying solely on Microsoft backup, along with low management overhead and simplified pricing to ensure profitability.

“MSPs have great growth opportunities with public cloud-based services, but threats like ransomware put the security and profitability of this business at risk,” said Ben Nowacky, SVP of Product at Axcient. “With x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud for Azure, Axcient provides comprehensive third-party protection and rapid recovery, exceptional ease of use and simplified pricing that enables healthy margins—all on a single platform that supports both on-premises and public cloud workloads.”

More small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and MSPs are choosing to host their infrastructure and applications in the public cloud to reduce costs and complexity. A large percentage of channel partners are choosing Microsoft Azure as the foundation for their digital transformation. While Microsoft is responsible for the security of the network and data centers, MSPs are responsible for protecting applications, data, and endpoints within Azure, requiring business continuity solutions to protect their clients’ workloads. Microsoft Azure backup solutions—where data, workloads, and backup are within the same private cloud—run the risk of being ineffective in the case of cloud outages.

x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud for Microsoft Azure fully virtualizes Azure backups, leveraging the automation of Axcient’s Virtual Office and customizable Runbooks for exceptional ease of use. The solution unifies client protection across on-premises and Azure workloads, it provides a flat per-device fee that includes unlimited storage and retention, and offers a third-party cloud where full Disaster Recovery (DR) testing and live VMs can be virtualized in minutes with near-instant RTO for DR.

The key features of x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud with Microsoft Azure include:

Direct-to-Cloud backup of Azure VMs to the Axcient cloud

Near-instant RTO and a15-minute or less backup schedule RPO

Unlimited storage and retention

Chain-free backups that reduces management complexity and increases security and reliability

Built-in AirGap anti-ransomware security technology and automated backup testing

Unified protection with a single platform for on-premises and Azure workloads, including the same agent and deployment processes

Consistent, simplified pricing with no overage surprises

Ability to export any recovery point to Azure format VHD (up to 32 TiB per disk)

FTPS protocol to download VHDs at high speed

Azure tools to upload VHD to create native Azure VM

To learn more about Axcient’s x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud for Microsoft Azure, please stop by the Axcient booth at IT Nation Connect, taking place November 10-12 in Orlando, Florida, or visit https://axcient.com/solutions/axcient-direct-to-cloud/.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn , Facebook, and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

Amanda.lee@arlpr.com