InterCure Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

NEW YORK and TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before market open on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to review the results as well as provide an overview of the Company’s recent milestones and growth strategy.



To access the conference call, United States participants please dial 1-877-705-6003, or for international callers, 1-201-493-6725. A replay will be available shortly after the call, United States participants can access the replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13725075. The replay will be available until November 30, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the ‘Events and Presentations’ section of the InterCure website at http://www.intercure.co. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the call.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

