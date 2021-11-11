Ducommun Incorporated Appoints Suman Mookerji to Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announced that Suman Mookerji has been appointed vice president of corporate development and investor relations, and will now lead the Company’s Investor Relations program in addition to his current responsibilities.

Mookerji, who joined Ducommun in April 2017 as the vice president, strategy, acquisitions & integration, will now take on an additional role leading and driving the company’s Investor Relations, working closely with the investment community along with Ducommun’s Executive Leadership Team. He will develop new strategies, communication initiatives and outreach to help current and future investors understand the short, medium and long-term goals and objectives of the Company. He is very well qualified for this new responsibility, and the appointment is effective immediately.

Mookerji’s professional background includes corporate strategy, M&A and post-acquisition integration leadership experiences at United Technologies Corporation (now Raytheon Technologies Corporation – RTX) both at the corporate and business unit levels and at Capital Safety, a former Kohlberg, Kravis and Roberts (KKR) portfolio company. He brings a combination of strategy and finance experience and deep industry knowledge to this expanded role. Mookerji began his career with Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young, undertaking audit and transactional due diligence assignments, and holds an MBA from Babson College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mumbai.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Solutions – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated as discussed above, including statements relating to Ducommun’s expectations relating to the contributions of its newly appointed corporate development and investor relations executive and similar expressions that concern Ducommun’s intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations, 657.335.3665

Christopher D. Wampler, Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Treasurer, 657.335.3665