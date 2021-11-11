Vinergy Capital Realizes 67% Return on Investment from Sale of Marketable Securities

The Company divests of position in the Health & Wellness space for a 67% profit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinergy Capital, Inc. ("Vinergy" or the "Company") (CSE:VIN, OTCQB:VNNYF) is pleased to provide an update on the various investments it has made to date, including a 67% return on investment via the disposition of shares held in a publicly traded company in the Health & Wellness space.

Prior to Vinergy’s expansion to include Blockchain and Digital Currency assets in its investment scope, the Company leveraged its expansive network of relationships and resulting deal flow. Via the deal flow, the Company sourced a handful of high growth, early stage investments allowing Vinergy to capture significant value appreciation as these companies expanded operations and go public transactions.

Nurosene Health Inc.

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Vinergy subscribed for 536,000 shares at $0.90 in Nurosene Health Inc. while the company was private. Nurosene went public on June 9th, 2021 and has seen tremendous growth since then with numerous exciting catalysts. Vinergy was able to divest of its position at an average of $1.51 per share resulting in a 67% return on investment.

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Bitcoin Well offers convenient, secure and reliable ways to buy and sell bitcoin through a trusted Bitcoin ATM network and suite of web-based transaction services. Vinergy subscribed for 2,000,000 units of Bitcoin Well Inc. at $0.25 for a total of $500,000.

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (formerly, Rockshield Capital Corp.)

Eat Well Group is a publicly-traded investment company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Vinergy purchased 500,000 common shares of Eat Well Group at $0.55 per share for a total of $275,000.

Vinergy Capital Inc.

Alnoor Nathoo, Chief Executive Officer

Email: investors@vinergycaptital.com