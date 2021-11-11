Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798127/?utm_source=GNW
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), also known as improved oil recovery or tertiary recovery, refers to the process in which crude oil is extracted from an oil field where extraction is no longer possible using conventional methods. While primary and secondary recovery methods are capable of extracting around 20-40% of the oil from a reservoir, EOR techniques can recover around 30-60% of the total reservoir oil. At a certain point, during the well`s life, the cost of recovering an additional barrel of oil is higher than the market value. Thus, under normal conditions, the well is deserted after recovering one-third of the original oil in place, leaving two-thirds under the ground. Secondary recovery methods are normally used to repressure the reservoir and drive out some of the remaining oil. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR/IOR) is a technique for increasing the amount of crude oil that can be extracted from an oil field. The most advanced EOR methods are tertiary recovery methods, which include gas flooding, thermal recovery, and chemical recovery. Enhanced oil recovery techniques, include water flooding, steam injection, and hydrocarbon gas-injection methods in existing deep, "light" oil reservoirs to prolong the life of oil and gas reservoirs. Other Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Techniques include Microbial Recovery and Thermal Enhancement Recovery. Microbial recovery involves injecting bacteria and nutrients into the reservoir. The bacterium multiplies and biochemically manufactures surfactants and polymers.
Global Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) market is projected to register moderate growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$776.4 Million in 2020 is projected to reach US$1 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the analysis period. China represents the largest regional market for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR), accounting for an estimated 41.5% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$321.8 Million in 2020 is projected to reach US$500.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR), supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.
Polymer Flooding Segment to Reach $560.1 Million by 2026
Global market for Polymer Flooding (Type) segment is estimated at US$414.8 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$560.1 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 5.3% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Polymer Flooding segment, accounting for 37.2% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$252 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Though the demand for energy has declined considerably due to the COVID-19 pandemic, long-term demand is expected to remain stable led by rising energy needs of the world. The rapid depletion of existing fossil fuel resources, and the need to increase production from existing wells is leading to the rising demand for enhanced oil recovery techniques. With oil reserves depleting rapidly and existing reserves maturing, there is growing need for technologies that can extract oil from challenging geologies. Given the fact that the age of `easy oil` has come to an end, and the industry is moving towards producing in tough sources such as highly tight oil fields, ultra-deep offshore fields, extra heavy oils reservoirs, and naturally fractured reservoirs, the challenge of recovery has increased. Emphasis is also on extracting crude oil from existing oil fields that can no longer produce oil using conventional techniques.
All of these factors coupled with the need to improve overall efficiency of extraction operations are fueling growth in the EOR chemicals market. Besides the rising production of crude oil, opportunities for the market are also emerging from the significant increase in deep drilling projects. There is especially high demand for the chemicals for increasing output in mature onshore fields. With demand for chemical EOR technique growing in onshore as well offshore oilfields, the market for EOR chemicals is poised for growth. Chemical EOR market is being fostered by sustained focus on innovations as in case of hybrid processes, and the shift towards bio-based chemicals owing to its eco-friendly attribute. The recent years have witnessed the emergence of nanotechnology with potential applications in the oil & gas industry. Nanofluid, referring to the application of nanotechnology to base fluid such as oil, gas, or water, is known to offer a solution to several issues related to oil & gas industry.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)
- BASF SE
- Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corp
- ChampionX
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
- Clariant AG
- Halliburton Company
- Huntsman Corporation
- Kemira Oyj
- Oil Chem Technologies LLC
- Sasol Limited
- Shell Chemicals
- SNF
- The Dow Chemical Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798127/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts
Challenging Times
EXHIBIT 2: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$
Billion) for 2015-2020
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Oil and Gas Producers in
Developing Countries
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR): Critical for Unlocking the
Potential of Unrecoverable Oil Reserves
Types of EOR Techniques
EXHIBIT 3: Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Projects in Operation
by Technology: 2020E
Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (cEOR): A Highly Effective EOR
Method
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
EXHIBIT 4: Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR)
Competitor Market Share Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Energy Demand and the Need to Increase Crude Oil Production:
A Significant Opportunity for Chemical EOR Market
EXHIBIT 5: Top Countries with Proven Reserves of Crude Oil
(in Billion Barrels): 2019
EXHIBIT 6: Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for
the Years 2015 through 2021
EXHIBIT 7: Leading Oil Producing Nations Worldwide Ranked by
Oil Production (in Million barrels per day) for 2020
Oil and Gas Companies Set to Adjust Spending in Near Term
EXHIBIT 8: Global CAPEX (in US$ Billion) for Upstream Oil and
Gas: 2019-2021
EXHIBIT 9: World Average Rig Count by Region (2016-2020)
EXHIBIT 10: World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-May 2021
Rise in Number of Mature Oil Fields Augurs Well for the EOR
Chemicals Market
A Glance at Select Chemical EOR Projects Worldwide
With Renewables Unable to Meet Energy Needs, Sustained Demand
for Fossil Fuels to Accelerate Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030
Market to Benefit from the Trend towards Exploration of
Unconventional Resources & Deep Drilling Projects
EXHIBIT 12: Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of
Production by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water
Activity for 2010 & 2019
Polymer Flooding: The Primary cEOR Method
Polyacrylamide (PAM) for Seamless Processing of Subsurface
Applications
New Polymers Come to Fore in cEOR Applications
Bio-based Polymer Materials Gain Traction
Magnetic Nanoparticles (MNPs) Effective in Contaminant Removal
in Polymer Flooding Process
TRF Technique to Detect Residual Polymers in Water On-Site
Alkaline Flooding Solutions Continue to Find Demand
Consistent Demand for Surfactant Flooding Solutions
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding: Popular Combination
Flooding Method
Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery: An Eco-Friendly Alternative to
Petro-based EOR Chemicals
MEOR Technology Developments in China: An Overview
EXHIBIT 13: Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR) Field Tests
in China: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Field Tests by
Type
EXHIBIT 14: Worldwide Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery (MEOR)
Field Tests: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Field Tests by
Type
Rising Prominence of Hybrid Materials in Chemical EOR Methods
Companies Focus on Innovative Chemicals to Maximize Oil Recovery
Green Nanoparticles for EOR Processes
Green Surfactants Drive Advancements in Enhanced Oil Recovery
(EOR) Techniques
Types and Uses of Surfactants in CEOR
Green Surfactants Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternatives
Lignin Black Liquor As Sacrificial Agent in Enhanced Oil
Recovery Process
Chemical EOR: A Potential Solution for Cleaner and More Energy
Impact of Chemical EOR on Thin Oil Rim Reservoirs
Oil Price Volatility Impacts Chemical EOR Market
EXHIBIT 15: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per
barrel) for Oct 2019-May 2021
EXHIBIT 16: Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per
barrel) for 2019-2022
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Flooding
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Polymer Flooding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Middle East and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Flooding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest
of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest
of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for
Surfactant-Polymer Flooding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Surfactant-Polymer Flooding
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle
East and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Middle East and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest
of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Petro-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Middle East and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Petro-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Petro-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest
of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Bio-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Middle East and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Bio-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-based by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and
Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 35: China Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Geographic Region - UK,
Russia, Kazakhstan, Norway and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Geographic Region - UK, Russia,
Kazakhstan, Norway and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for UK, Russia, Kazakhstan, Norway
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and
Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery
(EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: UK Current & Future Analysis for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil Recovery
(EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and
Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Russia Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
KAZAKHSTAN
Table 61: Kazakhstan Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Kazakhstan Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Kazakhstan 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Kazakhstan Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and
Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Kazakhstan Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Kazakhstan 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
NORWAY
Table 67: Norway Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: Norway Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Norway 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Polymer Flooding, Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer Flooding and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Norway Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and
Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Norway Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Norway 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and
Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and
Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and
Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Polymer Flooding,
Alkaline-Surfactant-Polymer Flooding, Surfactant-Polymer
Flooding and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and
Bio-based - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Chemical Enhanced
Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Petro-based and Bio-based
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR / IOR) by Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Petro-based and Bio-based for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798127/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________