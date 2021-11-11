Codex DNA to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced that Todd R. Nelson, PhD, the company’s chief executive officer, will present virtually at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The pre-recorded presentation will be available on Thursday, November 18 at 5:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time / 12:00 pm Eastern time / 9:00 am Pacific time.

The presentation can be accessed through a link on the investors section of Codex DNA’s website at https://ir.codexdna.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is empowering scientists with the ability to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions for many of humanity’s greatest challenges. As inventors of the industry-standard Gibson Assembly® method and the first commercial automated benchtop DNA and mRNA synthesis system, Codex DNA is enabling rapid, accurate, and reproducible writing of DNA and mRNA for numerous downstream markets. The company’s award-winning BioXp™ system consolidates, automates, and optimizes the entire synthesis, cloning, and amplification workflow. As a result, it delivers virtually error-free synthesis of DNA/RNA at scale within days and hours instead of weeks or months. Scientists around the world are using the technology in their own laboratories to accelerate the design-build-test paradigm for novel, high-value products for precision medicine, biologics drug discovery, vaccine and therapeutic development, genome editing, and cell and gene therapy. Codex DNA is a public company based in San Diego. For more information, visit codexdna.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding scaling our operations and growing our customer base, progress made on achieving our corporate goals, the future release of products and services, the contribution that Eton Bioscience will make to our business and the overall strength of our business. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include risks described in the section entitled Risk Factors and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and should not be unduly relied upon. Codex DNA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

