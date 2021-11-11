Digitized Stocks to Launch on SnapEx Through Gransing Partnership

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnapEx, a fast-evolving crypto trading platform, has partnered with Gransing, an established securities broker that has been operating in the traditional finance space for over 30 years to bring digitized stocks and digitized contract trading to SnapEx platform in 2022.



Both two parties have committed to making full use of their own resources and advantages, providing and supporting each other with traditional financial services, and combining traditional financial and digital financial services to expand into the Southeast Asia Market.

Providing traditional finance support

In response to the booming trend and wave of Internet finance services, SnapEx and Gransing will be participating in a strategic cooperation to scale customer referrals, streamline business operations, explore custodial solutions, and feature the world's leading stocks and additional trading pairs on the SnapEx platform.

These initiatives have slowly evolved into a necessity due to traditional business transformation spurred by interest rate liberalization and financial disintermediation on traditional profit models.

They also plan on exploring integration opportunities between decentralized finance and traditional financial services.

Combining traditional finance and new financial services

SnapEx is bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance by offering a broader suite of products and services that were previously unavailable in the digital sphere, capitalizing on one of the hottest trends.

This allows for a profound impact on products, businesses, organizations, and services that rely upon them for intermediation in all aspects, from payment processing to investment guidance.

The potential benefits are enormous as it not only opens up opportunities within each industry but could help propel others into adopting these innovations!

This partnership is an exploration and practice in the field of digital finance, working closely with strategic partners to enhance their financial service capabilities.

Both partners will work towards promoting innovation while also upgrading traditional business models through this collaborative effort, allowing for flexibility and diversity in both traditional and tokenized trading strategies.

Expansion plans across Southeast Asia

In many Southeast Asian countries, online payments are not very popular because of a large underbanked population and low credit card usage in this region, leaving enormous untapped potential.

Additionally, there is a lack of infrastructure that can support these types of services locally, making it difficult to develop them at an efficient rate across all areas with differences among cultures and languages within each country.

To meet the needs of local communities, this cooperation strategy will integrate technology and industry whilst providing much-needed capital. Both partners are committed to developing sustainable solutions that provide economic growth within their region's borders by employing an inclusive financial model.

This will in turn benefit all sectors integral to these plans, thus creating a win-win situation for everyone involved in establishing such facilities.

In addition, we must adhere to the principle of self-discipline and compliance, strictly abide by local regulatory measures, laws, and regulations, and operate in a prudent and law-abiding manner.

About SnapEx

SnapEx is a game-changing derivatives trading platform providing contract trading to the retail and institutional markets.

Founded in 2018, SnapEx has since been funded by some of the world's leading Venture Capital organizations, setting the stage for SnapEx to scale and grow even further, with presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

SnapEx is set to become the only contract trading platform to provide both an Ecosystem and a Platform Token to its audience.

Serving over 200,000 registered users globally, SnapEx will be offering an all-in-one suite of both CEX and DeFi, staking functionalities, licensed crypto stocks, quant and copy trading, options trading, and more.

The aim of SnapEx has been the same since day one - to bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance and encourage the mass adoption of cryptocurrency globally.

About Gransing

Gransing has been in the business of securities dealing for more than 30 years and has established itself as trustworthy, courteous and efficient. Gransing does not partake in any stock trading on its own, thereby ensuring the interest of our clients.

Looking forward, Gransing will continue to develop its securities business alongside its corporate finance and asset management businesses. Gransing provides customers with a flexible and efficient online trading platform, as well as up-to-the-minute market data and information.

All the employees of Gransing are very experienced in what they do and continue to upgrade themselves by actively participating in continuing education provided by local regulatory authorities. Gransing is dedicated to providing quality services that meet the needs of our clients.

