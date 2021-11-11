Loop & Tie Launches New Gifting Suites and Enhanced Features to Drive Sustainability and Scale for Corporate Gifting Ahead of Holiday Season

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop & Tie , the leading engagement platform that helps businesses connect with employees and customers through gifting, today announced the launch of its new Gifting Suites focused on style, scale and social impact. In addition to the new tiered, subscription-based model that offers tools to help companies at any size send the gift of choice, the company has doubled down its commitment to social impact becoming the first and only carbon regenerative gifting platform.

"Brands today are more aware than ever that customers care about the environmental and social impact of consumerism," said Loop & Tie founder Sara Rodell. "Getting the engagement results you want doesn't come from sending uninvited swag. Customers value personalization and choice, and learn that you're a values-based company by receiving a choice to receive gifts they personally select. Loop & Tie's regenerative practices and new Gifting Suites let our customers personalize and drive sustainability at scale through their gifting experiences, resulting not only in stronger relationships but thriving ecosystems."

Committed to social impact, Loop & Tie is now the first and only carbon regenerative gifting platform. For every gift shipped, customers make a net positive carbon impact through Loop & Tie's land restoration and regenerative agriculture initiatives. It also recently introduced its $10 Happy Planet Collection , which lets gift-givers send a selection of environmental causes for recipients to support, and continues to allow for recipients to donate the cost of their gift to a charity. The company has supported more than 200 organizations and nonprofits, with its customers donating nearly $1 million since 2013.

Loop & Tie's core offering and unique to the market of gifting-as-a-service, the Free Gifting Suite, will continue to provide free access to meticulously sourced and skillfully curated gift collections conveniently organized by price point or concept. As always, the company remains dedicated to supporting small, diverse local makers, partnering only with quality in mind.

For small-to-medium-sized businesses, Loop & Tie's Professional Suite includes access to the entirety of Loop & Tie's turnkey gift collections or the ability to create a unique collection with your own products. Offering greater customization, the Professional Suite lets companies create a branded redemption experience, custom gift kits, and allows for international shipping.

For large businesses, Loop & Tie offers the Enterprise Suite, delivering all the features of Free and Professional Suite, and new features such as:

Native Salesforce Integration — Building on its already native Salesforce integration, Loop & Tie now offers automated gifting based on preset actions, letting users further develop their sales funnel by gifting in the tool. Schedule and send gifts, establish permissions, track engagement rates, report ROI and more directly from Salesforce to witness gifting's impact on conversation rates at any stage of the sales lifecycle.

— Building on its already native Salesforce integration, Loop & Tie now offers automated gifting based on preset actions, letting users further develop their sales funnel by gifting in the tool. Schedule and send gifts, establish permissions, track engagement rates, report ROI and more directly from Salesforce to witness gifting's impact on conversation rates at any stage of the sales lifecycle. Campaign Management — Get granular data on the impact of your gifting efforts. Track the impact of gifting efforts by establishing goal-based gifting occasions and analyzing collection popularity, engagement response rates, click-through stats and more. Compare subject lines, recipient company and gift selections to optimize communication strategy.

— Get granular data on the impact of your gifting efforts. Track the impact of gifting efforts by establishing goal-based gifting occasions and analyzing collection popularity, engagement response rates, click-through stats and more. Compare subject lines, recipient company and gift selections to optimize communication strategy. Survey and Scheduling Response Incentives — Strengthen response rates to marketing surveys, meeting requests, employee satisfaction checks and more by rewarding replies with a gift or opportunity to donate to a worthy cause. The custom technology allows survey tools to integrate with Loop & Tie's gifting platform to improve data.

Loop & Tie is an engagement platform that helps businesses connect with customers through the art of gifting. The choice-based gifting platform sends happiness and a sense of appreciation that is essential for long-lasting customer relationships. Trusted by more than 100 Fortune 500 and startup companies across sales, marketing, tech and sports, Loop & Tie has delivered 300,000+ gifts from 500+ artisan, women, and BIPOC-owned local makers. To learn more, visit www.loopandtie.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

