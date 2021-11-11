Osisko Development Intersects 2.14 g/t Au Over 21.65 Meters and 1.02 g/t Au Over 39.90 Meters at Sapuchi

MONTREAL, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. (“Osisko Development” or the “Company”) (TSX.V-ODV) is pleased to announce drilling results from the 2021 exploration and category conversion drill program campaign at its San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora State, Mexico.



Summary

The San Antonio Gold Project is an iron oxide copper gold (“IOCG”) style deposit with zones of oxide, transition, and sulphides on three main target areas: Sapuchi, Golfo de Oro and California.

A total of 27,000 meters consisting of 156 holes have been drilled thus far in 2021. The objective of the drill program is to conduct exploration and resource drilling at a spacing of 25 meters and historic drilling validation for the three main target areas (Figure 1).

The first 41 holes from the Sapuchi target are presented in this news release and include SP-DD-21-001 to SP-DD-21-060 inclusive (Figure 2).

The Sapuchi gold mineralization is characterized by hydrothermal breccia that forms an approximately 3,000 m long east-northeast trending mineralization corridor with intense sericite and chlorite alteration in the mineralized zone. The mineralization is intrusion related within host sedimentary rocks.

DD-21-038 intersected 21.65 meters of oxide assaying 2.14 g/t Au, extending the oxide an additional 15 meters at depth.

DD-21-019 intersected 1.02 g/t Au over 39.90 meters in a newly discovered sulphide zone at 167.4 meters depth indicating significant exploration potential.

Sapuchi target has a strike length of 700 meters and is open in all directions, assay highlights are presented in the list below and shown on Figure 2.

Detailed drilling results are presented in Table 1, drillhole locations are presented in Table 2, and drillhole cross sections are presented in Figures 2 to 5.

Assay Highlights

2.16 g/t Au and 2.90 g/t Ag over 12.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-001 including

over 12.50 meters in hole SP-DD-21-001 including 11.45 g/t Au and 13.80 g/t Ag over 1.10 meters

over 1.10 meters 2.37 g/t Au and 2.02 g/t Ag over 10.25 meters in hole SP-DD-21-006

over 10.25 meters in hole SP-DD-21-006 1.01 g/t Au and 11.75 g/t Ag over 17.70 meters in hole SP-DD-21-006

over 17.70 meters in hole SP-DD-21-006 1.50 g/t Au and 3.06 g/t Ag over 13.85 meters in hole SP-DD-21-007

over 13.85 meters in hole SP-DD-21-007 1.58 g/t Au and 32.51 g/t Ag over 9.45 meters in hole SP-DD-21-007

over 9.45 meters in hole SP-DD-21-007 1.08 g/t Au and 2.69 g/t Ag over 20.45 meters in hole SP-DD-21-008

over 20.45 meters in hole SP-DD-21-008 1.59 g/t Au and 3.68 g/t Ag over 22.15 meters in hole SP-DD-21-008

over 22.15 meters in hole SP-DD-21-008 2.94 g/t Au and 3.98 g/t Ag over 12.65 meters in hole SP-DD-21-008 including

over 12.65 meters in hole SP-DD-21-008 including 44.40 g/t Au and 54.40 g/t Ag over 0.70 meter

over 0.70 meter 2.24 g/t Au and 14.32 g/t Ag over 9.00 meters in hole SP-DD-21-010

over 9.00 meters in hole SP-DD-21-010 0.72 g/t Au and 4.13 g/t Ag over 20.85 meters in hole SP-DD-21-011

over 20.85 meters in hole SP-DD-21-011 1.02 g/t Au and 3.90 g/t Ag over 39.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-019

over 39.90 meters in hole SP-DD-21-019 1.60 g/t Au and 3.09 g/t Ag over 19.30 meters in hole SP-DD-21-029

over 19.30 meters in hole SP-DD-21-029 1.30 g/t Au and 3.06 g/t Ag over 22.00 meters in hole SP-DD-21-034

over 22.00 meters in hole SP-DD-21-034 2.14 g/t Au and 3.05 g/t Ag over 21.65 meters in hole SP-DD-21-038

over 21.65 meters in hole SP-DD-21-038 1.52 g/t Au and 13.77 g/t Ag over 29.20 meters in hole SP-DD-21-040

over 29.20 meters in hole SP-DD-21-040 1.80 g/t Au and 1.19 g/t Ag over 11.85 meters in hole SP-DD-21-047

over 11.85 meters in hole SP-DD-21-047 2.19 g/t Au and 5.35 g/t Ag over 9.10 meters in hole SP-DD-21-060



Sean Roosen, CEO of Osisko Development commented, “These initial results and geologic interpretation from Sapuchi, give us strong confidence in the potential to build the resources significantly within the property. With this confirmation and exploration drilling, we expect to have a resource estimation in the following months.”

The San Antonio Gold Project gold mineralization is characterized by hydrothermal breccia that forms an approximately 3,000 meters long east-northeast trending mineralization corridor with the Luz del Cobre copper deposit at the east. The gold mineralization is associated with intense sericite and chlorite alteration and is intrusion related with host sedimentary rocks. The breccia has been defined to a vertical depth of 500 meters and at an average depth of 250 meters. The upper 250 meters of the breccia is mostly altered and prospective. Drilling has occurred within the three major zones at Sapuchi, Golfo de Oro and California, over a combined strike length of 900 meters of the 3000-meter trend.

True widths are estimated to be 80% to 100% of reported core length intervals. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays. Complete assay highlights are presented in Table 1, drill hole locations are listed in Table 2.

Figure 1: San Antonio Mineral Zones overview map

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7876349-0ea7-46b2-aaf7-fc75a42bafeb

Figure 2: Sapuchi Plan Map

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dd076f9-e9f0-42f6-af55-936f4485dcf8

Figure 3: Sapuchi Section 632050 select drilling highlights

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3186cefb-2861-492a-ae9b-ab9e02b6b0af

Figure 4: Sapuchi Section 631950

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc0ae19f-847e-4ede-97af-cc32105f95c7

Figure 5: Sapuchi Section 631740

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8cd87ed3-e911-4848-b9b7-75a37db024e7

Qualified Persons

Per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration of Osisko Development Corp., is a Qualified Person and has prepared, validated, and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at a secured facility at the project site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. Quality control (QC) samples are inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry and Bureau Veritas (BV) preparation laboratory in Hermosillo and then sent to their analytical facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The facilities are accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed, and 200 grams is pulverized. Analytical packages for ALS and BV are AA24 and FA450 respectively. Multi Element geochemistry is also analyzed with ME MS61 at ALS and MA 200 at BV.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, is Osisko Development's flagship asset with measured and indicated resources of 21.44 Mt at 4.6 Au g/t for a total of 3.2 million ounces of gold and inferred resource of 21.69 Mt at 3.9 Au g/t for a total of 2.7 million ounces of gold (see NI 43-101 Technical Report and mineral resource estimate effective October 5th, 2020). The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets as does the historically low, all-in discovery costs of US $19 per ounce. The Cariboo Gold Project is advancing through permitting as a 4,750 tonnes per day underground operation with a feasibility study on track for completion in the first half of 2022. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by potential near-term production targeted from the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora Mexico and early exploration stage properties including the Coulon Project and James Bay Properties located in Québec as well as the Guerrero Properties located in Mexico. Osisko Development began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ODV” on December 2, 2020 and the Company’s 14,789,373 outstanding share purchase warrants were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ODV.WT” on October 25, 2021.

Table 1: San Antonio Gold Project 2021 Length Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites from Sapuchi Zone

HOLE ID FROM M TO (M) LENGTH (M) AU (G/T) AG (G/T) SP-DD-21-001 6.35 17.25 10.90 1.42 8.05 Including 6.35 7.35 1.00 2.65 2.43 and 9.25 11.00 1.75 2.88 11.60 28.00 34.00 6.00 1.93 2.79 Including 30.00 31.00 1.00 7.84 7.84 42.50 55.00 12.50 2.16 2.90 Including 47.20 48.40 1.20 2.94 4.50 and 48.40 49.40 1.00 2.33 1.91 and 49.40 50.50 1.10 11.45 13.80 and 54.00 55.00 1.00 2.97 0.97 83.85 98.65 14.80 1.04 2.00 85.35 86.40 1.05 5.23 6.52 SP-DD-21-002 14.50 24.80 10.30 0.91 7.60 Including 23.35 24.80 1.45 2.45 4.84 32.30 33.00 0.70 3.61 6.72 60.05 70.00 9.95 1.06 4.54 Including 64.30 65.50 1.20 2.11 3.65 and 65.50 67.00 1.50 2.07 2.82 SP-DD-21-003 39.50 54.50 15.00 1.22 2.44 Including 42.00 43.35 1.35 2.71 1.74 and 43.35 44.85 1.50 2.28 1.78 SP-DD-21-004 32.50 35.00 2.50 4.15 3.91 54.20 61.00 6.80 0.91 2.00 SP-DD-21-005 64.85 67.85 3.00 1.59 2.03 89.80 94.85 5.05 2.66 4.27 Including 90.90 92.00 1.10 7.52 1.99 and 93.10 93.85 0.75 5.89 11.50 284.95 285.75 0.80 2.11 1.17 SP-DD-21-006 30.65 37.80 7.15 0.88 3.37 Including 30.65 32.30 1.65 2.26 10.65 61.25 63.80 2.55 1.14 4.21 119.15 129.40 10.25 2.37 2.02 Including 120.55 121.85 1.30 4.09 3.10 and 125.70 126.75 1.05 9.75 5.23 351.60 354.85 3.25 2.05 12.07 Including 351.60 353.05 1.45 2.91 15.90 418.05 435.75 17.70 1.01 11.75 Including 426.70 427.25 0.55 6.69 7.74 459.50 475.60 16.10 0.55 0.89 Including 459.50 461.00 1.50 2.24 0.61 SP-DD-21-007 30.10 43.95 13.85 1.50 3.06 Including 30.10 31.60 1.50 6.56 1.05 and 35.55 36.45 0.90 3.49 7.67 54.05 63.50 9.45 1.58 32.51 Including 58.00 59.25 1.25 5.83 5.48 and 60.50 62.00 1.50 2.92 190.00 123.90 138.50 14.60 0.81 1.43 Including 131.40 132.25 0.85 2.76 1.45 146.00 147.50 1.50 2.09 0.29 SP-DD-21-008 11.20 31.65 20.45 1.08 2.69 Including 12.50 14.75 2.25 2.72 1.53 and 19.10 20.50 1.40 4.85 3.45 50.00 52.05 2.05 2.71 2.13 62.55 84.70 22.15 1.59 3.68 Including 64.05 65.55 1.50 2.83 3.98 and 70.05 71.55 1.50 2.58 1.92 and 73.05 74.55 1.50 3.16 3.25 and 74.55 76.05 1.50 2.24 2.14 and 76.05 77.55 1.50 2.72 7.66 101.75 103.25 1.50 4.13 6.51 165.00 177.65 12.65 2.94 3.98 Including 165.00 166.50 1.50 3.00 0.90 and 173.25 173.95 0.70 44.40 54.40 SP-DD-21-009 12.30 19.40 7.10 1.51 0.87 31.35 32.85 1.50 2.23 3.61 45.50 46.60 1.10 2.75 12.00 SP-DD-21-010 27.50 36.50 9.00 2.24 14.32 Including 32.00 33.50 1.50 10.90 63.20 57.50 59.00 1.50 2.30 0.98 66.00 72.85 6.85 0.78 1.87 119.80 121.30 1.50 6.63 1.48 SP-DD-21-011 8.10 28.95 20.85 0.72 4.13 Including 12.65 13.75 1.10 2.55 1.73 and 27.25 28.10 0.85 2.60 9.30 SP-DD-21-012 11.10 26.00 14.90 1.22 1.20 12.55 14.00 1.45 3.42 1.68 81.55 87.35 5.80 1.15 2.49 Including 81.55 83.05 1.50 2.57 3.94 SP-DD-21-013 77.60 87.80 10.20 1.06 3.75 Including 86.55 87.80 1.25 5.53 0.89 SP-DD-21-014 85.10 89.40 4.30 1.37 1.43 Including 87.20 87.85 0.65 2.14 1.07 136.10 137.25 1.15 2.42 1.06 SP-DD-21-016 4.15 11.30 7.15 0.87 9.47 SP-DD-21-017 46.40 47.90 1.50 2.18 4.44 SP-DD-21-018 18.05 27.10 9.05 1.02 3.13 Including 18.80 19.70 0.90 2.83 2.69 and 21.60 22.15 0.55 7.73 3.52 SP-DD-21-019 107.45 116.80 9.35 1.08 16.62 Including 109.80 110.60 0.80 2.54 4.22 167.40 207.30 39.90 1.02 3.90 Including 193.20 194.70 1.50 2.86 3.44 and 199.15 199.80 0.65 2.47 0.96 and 201.30 202.80 1.50 3.08 3.79 SP-DD-21-021 23.95 29.95 6.00 1.43 3.77 47.40 48.90 1.50 2.71 3.22 SP-DD-21-023 8.85 10.35 1.50 5.00 7.46 21.90 38.75 16.85 0.94 2.36 Including 30.25 31.25 1.00 9.13 23.20 SP-DD-21-024 35.95 41.80 5.85 0.81 2.14 SP-DD-21-025 4.45 5.55 1.10 3.27 2.22 25.70 26.85 1.15 2.18 2.20 SP-DD-21-028 96.20 102.20 6.00 1.08 3.23 Including 99.20 100.70 1.50 2.03 2.54 137.10 143.10 6.00 0.98 1.94 192.05 196.30 4.25 3.39 13.46 Including 193.50 194.60 1.10 3.89 7.48 and 194.60 195.80 1.20 6.94 38.30 SP-DD-21-029 85.75 105.05 19.30 1.60 3.09 Including 87.25 88.60 1.35 3.75 3.19 and 88.60 90.10 1.50 3.27 4.99 and 101.35 102.85 1.50 3.82 3.31 132.10 144.40 12.30 0.92 1.10 Including 133.30 134.25 0.95 2.17 0.91 and 143.85 144.40 0.55 2.76 1.28 166.35 167.35 1.00 4.87 22.00 SP-DD-21-030 61.25 61.85 0.60 2.04 24.30 SP-DD-21-031 54.35 55.85 1.50 3.10 77.40 115.85 121.65 5.80 0.80 0.73 163.50 168.20 4.70 3.34 7.13 Including 165.00 166.10 1.10 10.00 11.30 SP-DD-21-034 2.30 24.30 22.00 1.30 3.06 Including 18.70 19.90 1.20 6.05 3.57 34.00 41.20 7.20 1.18 1.02 SP-DD-21-035 20.70 21.55 0.85 16.10 13.30 66.45 69.15 2.70 1.92 1.95 66.45 67.65 1.20 3.01 1.54 115.25 116.10 0.85 3.05 0.75 148.00 150.95 2.95 1.51 15.23 SP-DD-21-038 5.85 27.50 21.65 2.14 3.05 Including 18.50 20.00 1.50 3.18 3.67 and 21.50 23.00 1.50 9.99 2.63 and 23.00 24.50 1.50 7.63 1.04 72.50 74.50 2.00 2.70 1.38 98.40 101.80 3.40 1.58 2.00 Including 100.60 101.80 1.20 3.00 1.52 111.15 114.50 3.35 1.81 1.60 Including 111.15 112.10 0.95 4.37 1.81 SP-DD-21-039 23.80 37.25 13.45 1.33 3.75 Including 25.70 27.00 1.30 5.93 2.62 SP-DD-21-040 34.20 41.55 7.35 0.93 7.25 Including 40.05 41.55 1.50 3.57 5.45 70.35 99.55 29.20 1.52 13.77 Including 75.30 76.40 1.10 3.30 5.04 and 83.00 84.50 1.50 4.60 10.00 and 84.50 85.50 1.00 3.49 5.57 137.90 140.90 3.00 1.83 2.56 154.70 162.70 8.00 1.21 0.94 Including 154.70 156.05 1.35 4.61 1.47 193.00 200.25 7.25 1.34 1.20 Including 195.50 197.00 1.50 2.88 0.87 SP-DD-21-043 134.95 136.45 1.50 1.01 1.00 SP-DD-21-046 55.00 72.00 17.00 1.02 3.34 Including 55.00 56.50 1.50 2.43 5.25 80.15 92.15 12.00 0.95 3.66 118.85 120.35 1.50 5.32 0.45 SP-DD-21-047 5.10 6.30 1.20 2.02 1.20 18.50 30.35 11.85 1.80 1.19 Including 18.50 20.00 1.50 3.40 2.47 and 27.50 28.15 0.65 8.01 0.93 and 28.15 28.85 0.70 4.86 0.95 SP-DD-21-048 No significant assays SP-DD-21-050 56.50 62.50 6.00 0.76 0.77 99.15 100.65 1.50 2.06 0.13 SP-DD-21-052 8.50 14.50 6.00 0.98 19.25 SP-DD-21-054 70.40 75.85 5.45 1.11 1.55 Including 70.40 71.35 0.95 4.25 1.82 SP-DD-21-055 32.30 33.80 1.50 2.56 1.00 SP-DD-21-059 25.20 40.50 15.30 0.72 3.54 Including 25.20 25.70 0.50 2.33 2.22 and 38.45 39.00 0.55 2.12 1.62 SP-DD-21-060 2.70 11.80 9.10 2.19 5.35 Including 2.70 5.00 2.30 4.94 8.74

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations and Orientations