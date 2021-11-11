IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Rick Curtis & Christian Dubois from DSG Global Inc. Subsidiary Imperium Motor Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Imperium Motor Company CEO Rick Curtis and Imperium Motor Company Canada President Christian Dubois. Imperium Motor Company, a subsidiary of DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT), seeks to transform the way the world drives by making greener transportation available to everyone.

Throughout the interview, Curtis and Dubois discussed the history, current operations and future outlook of Imperium Motor Company.

“The Imperium company idea started out when we had a client who wanted to equip his fleet of electric vehicles with a device for tracking and set up a geo-fence that could limit his drivers’ area of operation,” Curtis explained. “I knew and worked with [DSG Global CEO] Bob Silzer on a few other projects over the years, and I knew he had the solution. We always talked about doing something together, and then, the time was right. Imperium uses a traditional sales channel, with a distributor-dealer model. In the near future, we will assemble some of our products in North America. Then, we would be [executing] a manufacturer-distributor-dealer model. We also will be distributing the INDI One vehicle, as well as the CMW Sagitta. They are both manufactured in North America.”

Dubois then spoke to the current state of the Canadian EV sector.

“Canada and the U.S. both have the same issue in that there are so many jurisdictions; there are different programs in every state and province,” Dubois said. “That causes adoption levels to be very different from one province to another, especially in Canada, where Quebec represents nearly half of the EV sales yet represents maybe a quarter of the population. Similarly, in British Columbia, we have very high adoption; we’re almost touching 10% now, but we’re a smaller province. These, by far, represent the bulk of the EV sales in Canada, while other provinces, I think, have not jumped on the bandwagon.”

Turning his attention toward Imperium, Dubois highlighted the company’s competitive edge as it approaches the launch of its first vehicle model.

“Here in Canada, we’re operating lean and mean. As we are approaching the launch of our vehicles, we will grow with the demand,” Dubois continued. “Having said that, Imperium is representing a new segment in the marketplace, where affordability of product is key. In our SUV that’s coming in first, we’ll compete with internal combustion engine (ICE) products as far as pricing here in Canada.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith, Imperium Motor Company CEO Rick Curtis and Imperium Motor Company Canada President Christian Dubois to learn more about the DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) subsidiary’s preparations for the LA Auto Show beginning November 19, as well as Imperium’s recent milestones and its goals for the balance of 2021 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 15 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.dsgtglobal.com

About Imperium Motor Corp.

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturing and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses and scooters. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.imperiummotorcompany.com

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com