Bridgeline Partners with BigCommerce to Release Hawksearch B2B Edition Connector

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announces the launch of a new Hawksearch Connector for BigCommerce B2B Edition now available in the BigCommerce marketplace.

With thousands of customers utilizing the BigCommerce marketplace, the Bridgeline product team has identified the B2B BigCommerce Edition user base as a critical area to support the growth of B2B businesses adapting to an eCommerce model.

Hawksearch by Bridgeline is the industry-leading search, recommendations, and data normalization platform in the B2B market. No other platform available brings the advanced search features required for B2B environments including complex SKU search, product selectors, entitlements, complete unit of measure conversion, data normalization and more.

For B2B, increasing order size and enhancing customer satisfaction also requires the AI driven recommendations engine provided by Hawksearch with various strategies for delivering the best product selections, appropriate upsell and cross-sell opportunities with large volume SKUs.

Furthermore, when joined with the ease of integrating BigCommerce with the Hawksearch connector, these capabilities make building the most advanced and user-friendly B2B site accessible on BigCommerce.

This Hawksearch product update expands Bridgeline’s support of the BigCommerce ecosystem to provide customers with the ability to deliver more online orders to support the extensive BigCommerce B2B Edition customer base. Bridgeline’s CEO, Ari Kahn, says, “We look forward to extending our ability to support businesses on BigCommerce and in helping promote a frictionless buying experience for buyers across the B2B space.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com