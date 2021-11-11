Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Signs Deal with Franserve, World’s Largest Franchising Firm to Build on Company’s Franchise Growth Strategy

Company partners with Franserve, firm with 600+ franchise sales consultants to ramp up Pokemoto’s franchising efforts

LEAGUE CITY, TEX., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL ) newest subsidiary Pokemoto , an 18-location and growing poke concept known for its healthier modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian poke classic is expanding its franchising growth strategy by partnering with Franserve, the world’s largest franchising consulting firm. The Franserve network is comprised of 600+ franchise sales savvy consultants looking to make deals with qualified entrepreneurs and franchisees. The partnership with Franserve kicked off this week and touts numerous benefits and resources – some listed below.

Resources Available through Franserve

600+ consultant network

Webinars with consultants

Brand intro/meet the team communication

E-blast communication on updates and news

Monthly magazine inserts

Website listing and advertisements

Virtual meet and greets

Information portal accessible by all consultants

Pokemoto recently announced new franchise agreements in five northeast markets - White Plains, NY and Mamaroneck, NY and a three pack deal in Hampshire County Massachusetts; specifically, the towns of Northampton, Amherst and Hadley. These newly signed agreements will grow the Pokemoto division’s footprint by 28%.

Muscle Maker, Inc. recently added Pokemoto to its healthier-focused lineup of brands increasing Muscle Maker’s top line revenue growth. Since its acquisition, Pokemoto has opened five new Pokemoto locations and plans to continue its expansion efforts through franchising. It is believed that the partnership with Franserve and its network of franchise sales consultants will boost Pokemoto’s efforts to strengthen and expand its traditional and non-traditional franchise pipeline. Pokemoto’s low cost of entry, ease of operations, exclusive territory options and multi-unit discounts make the trendy concept very attractive to prospective franchisees.

“Muscle Maker, Inc. recently acquired Pokemoto and it is our goal to continue our growth of the poke bowl concept through our franchising efforts,” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “Partnering with Franserve, an organization focused on connecting franchisors like us with qualified leads puts 600+ franchise sales consultants in our corner along with numerous other resources and benefits which we’re already taking full advantage. We’ve already begun executing against our growth strategy by opening five new locations and signing up five new franchise locations in a short period of time. We recently launched a brand new energetic and interactive website that tells the story of our Millennial and Gen-Z fueled brand and highlights all of the benefits of becoming a Pokemoto franchisee. Our seasoned restaurant and real estate team veterans attended the Atlanta franchise show this past weekend and received great feedback on our multi-unit, growth-oriented concept. Basically, we’re very serious about our planned growth and we believe this partnership will help take our franchising efforts to the next level.”

For more information on Pokemoto franchising visit www.pokemoto.com/franchise

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto has eighteen locations in five states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Virginia, Massachusetts and Georgia and offers up chef-driven contemporary flavors with fresh delectable and healthy ingredients such as Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh mango, roasted cashews and black caviar tobiko that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

About Franserve

FranServe Inc. was founded with one goal: To help others achieve their dreams of business ownership through franchising. We love changing people’s lives! As the largest franchise consulting and expansion organization in the world, we connect entrepreneurs to franchise opportunities, introduce franchisors to qualified people, and train the industry’s most knowledgeable franchise consultants to make it all happen. Our culture, technology, reach, and scale are helping us revolutionize the industry.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker Grill was Founded in 1995 in Colonia, New Jersey and features “healthier for you” high quality, great tasting food, freshly prepared with proprietary recipes. Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of Superfit Foods (www.superfitfoods.com), a Jacksonville, Florida, based fresh-prepared meal prep company focused on delivering dietary specific meals direct to consumer homes or designated pick-up locations. In addition, Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of Pokemoto, a “healthier for you” fresh ingredient poke bowl concept. Pokemoto (pokemoto.com) features fresh Atlantic salmon, sushi-grade tuna, fresh fruits and vegetable and propriety recipes. For more information on Muscle Maker Grill, visit www.musclemakergrill.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Muscle Maker Grill Marketing:

marketing@musclemakergrill.com