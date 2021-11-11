Biomark X Offers Industry-Leading Advantages in Speed, Throughput, Flexibility and Cost

Streamlines Operations to Reduce Hands-On Time, Accelerate Results



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), an innovative biotechnology tools provider with a vision to improve life through comprehensive health insight, today announced the launch of Biomark™ X, the latest generation of its industry-leading Biomark microfluidics platform. Biomark X integrates the Fluidigm® Juno™ and Biomark HD instruments into a single platform while adding an expansive set of sample-to-answer capabilities on a single versatile, scalable and transformative genomics platform.

Biomark X simplifies workflows, streamlines operations to reduce hands-on time, and accelerates results with more data per run.

“Accurate and reproducible data is essential for discovery and applied research applications that utilize real-time PCR,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO. “Today we are taking our formidable microfluidics platform to the next level with Biomark X, minimizing hands-on time and allowing researchers to focus on the key questions that matter most. The system can significantly reduce labor costs and provides a rapid sample-to-answer capability, which is increasingly critical across the genomic testing landscape.

“We believe Biomark X will be invaluable to a broad range of customers, including current and future partners, encompassing pharmaceutical, contract research organization and academic labs, while delivering a next-generation solution for clinical research labs that are on the front lines fighting diseases and emerging pathogens,” said Linthwaite. “Biomark X offers multiple value propositions to maximize the value Biomark X brings to our customers, and we are offering a concierge program for customization of workflows. We welcome inbound inquiries to expand our growing networks of partners.”

“The subject of a phased launch with deliveries expected to commence in the first quarter of 2022, Biomark X is the latest product introduction aligning with our Vision 2025 innovation objectives, coming just five months after the launch of CyTOF® XT, the fourth-generation platform using our pioneering CyTOF technology. We are immensely proud of the role we expect both of these advanced platforms to play in answering today’s most important questions in biology and human health.”

Biomark X is an intuitive and integrated system that performs a variety of tasks, including genotyping, sample ID, strain ID, conservation biology, personal genomics, gene expression, pathogen detection, pharmacogenomics assays, and transplant prognostics.

The new platform supports development and creation of custom assays, providing a wide range of testing and investigation options and the ability to scale the number of targets based on need.

Learn more: fluidigm.com/biomarkx

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm (Nasdaq: FLDM) focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF and microfluidics technologies, we develop, manufacture, and market multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies. Our customers are leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research, and clinical laboratories worldwide. Together with them, we strive to increase the quality of life for all. For more information, visit fluidigm.com.

Fluidigm, the Fluidigm logo, Biomark, CyTOF, CyTOF XT, and Juno are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Fluidigm Corporation or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Fluidigm products, including Biomark X, are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements for Fluidigm

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the launch of and anticipated demand for a new product, as well as the anticipated benefits to customers of, and applications for, the product and other Fluidigm products. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including but not limited to risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; potential product performance and quality issues; intellectual property risks; competition; uncertainties in contractual relationships; and reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers. Information on these and additional risks and uncertainties and other information affecting Fluidigm business and operating results is contained in Fluidigm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Fluidigm disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Available Information

We use our website, investor site, corporate Twitter account, Facebook page, and LinkedIn page as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

