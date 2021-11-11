The Benchmark Company Announces Upcoming 3rd Annual Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, LLC, an institutionally focused sales, trading & investment banking firm, is pleased to announce it will host its 3rd Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 17th, in a virtual-only format.



Richard Messina, Benchmark’s Founder and President stated, “We are excited to again offer this one-day event to provide our clients one-on-one and small group interaction with the senior management teams of over 20 companies in the Technology Hardware, Enterprise Software and Semiconductor industries.” Mr. Messina went on to add, “Our goal is to enable our clients to gain greater direct insight into the growth drivers for each of these innovative companies and the technology trends that will impact them in 2022.”

The event is for institutional clients of The Benchmark Company and is by invitation only. For more information and how to register, please contact Vince Curatola, Director of Corporate Access (414) 203-5556, or please register on our website at www.benchmarkcompany.com .

The following participating companies are confirmed as of the date of this release:

Achronix Semiconductor (Private)

ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS)

Diodes Inc. (DIOD)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO)

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR)

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ)

IPG Photonics Corp. (IPGP)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (LVOX)

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL)

Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)

Nova Ltd. (NVMI)

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)

Resonant Inc. (RESN)

Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Transphorm, Inc. (TGAN)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Western Digital Corp. (WDC)

