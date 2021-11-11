Longboard Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in the following conferences:



Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Neuro/Immunology Virtual Conference: Hosting investor meetings Monday, November 15 – Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Hosting investor meetings Monday, November 15 – Tuesday, November 16, 2021 Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference: Presenting in a fireside chat format on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1:50 PM ET (Track 2) and hosting investor meetings Tuesday, November 30 – Thursday, December 2, 2021

To access a live webcast of the Evercore fireside chat presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors Relations section of Longboard’s website at https://www.longboardpharma.com/. A replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the completion of the event and archived on the website for at least 30 days.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard’s small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard is evaluating LP352, an oral, centrally acting 5-HT2c receptor superagonist, with negligible observed impact on 5-HT2b and 5-HT2a receptor subtypes, in development for the potential treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies. Longboard is also evaluating LP143, a centrally acting, full CB2 receptor agonist, in development for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with neuroinflammation caused by microglial activation, and LP659, a centrally acting, S1P receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, in development for the potential treatment of central nervous system neuroinflammatory diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include statements about Longboard’s participation in the upcoming conferences, clinical and preclinical programs, ability to develop medicines, and focus. For such statements, Longboard claims the protection of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results may differ materially from Longboard’s expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by Longboard’s forward-looking statements are disclosed in Longboard’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These forward-looking statements represent Longboard’s judgment as of the time of this release. Longboard disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as may be required under applicable law.