Perma-Fix Reports Financial Results and Provides Business Update for the Third Quarter of 2021

Mark Duff, President and CEO of the Company, commented, “We have started to see an improvement in the business following the pandemic-related decline. Specifically, our Treatment Segment revenues have begun to increase, which has continued to build heading into the fourth quarter. Importantly, we hope to capitalize on the pent-up demand as the industry returns to normal. Similarly, our Services Segment was impacted by a hiatus in new contract awards due to the pandemic, as reflected in our third quarter results. However, the government has begun issuing these awards, and we’re starting to see the positive impact. I’m pleased to report we have already won a number of service contracts, adding approximately $50 million of project backlog since the start of the third quarter, which we believe should have a positive impact on our results beginning in the fourth quarter and into 2022. We also secured numerous Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) or multi-award task order contracts (MATOCs), which limit competition and provide an opportunity for quick and low-cost proposal development. In addition, we have continued to define and position for new procurement and market expansion opportunities with the US Navy, the US Department of Defense (DOD) and the US Department of Energy (DOE). These opportunities include work scope directly within our core competencies that will support innovative solutions and the potential for increased revenue within both sectors.”

“We continue to maintain a solid balance sheet, with cash on hand of more than $7.2 million as of September 30, 2021. As a result, we believe that we are capitalized to execute on our business strategy. We feel our recent funding will allow us to accelerate facility upgrades to support potential new revenue streams from Hanford and other government sites that could be a benefit to our Treatment Segment.”

COVID-19

The Company continues to proactively update its ongoing business operations and safety plans to mitigate any potential impact of COVID-19. However, as the situations surrounding COVID-19 remain fluid, the full impact and extent of the pandemic on the Company’s financial results cannot be estimated with any degree of certainty.

Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $15.8 million versus $30.2 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily within the Services Segment where revenue decreased to approximately $6.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from $23.1 million for the corresponding period of 2020 resulting primarily from delays in procurement actions and contract awards from the impact of COVID-19 in the first half of 2021 and the completion of a certain large project within the Services Segment in the second quarter of 2021. However, since the end of the second quarter of 2021, our Services Segment has been awarded a number of new contracts, including a fixed price contract awarded to the Company at the end of the third quarter of 2021 with a value of approximately $40.0 million for the decommissioning of a navy ship. We expect to see a ramp-up of activities from these new projects starting in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s Services Segment revenues are project based; as such, the scope, duration and completion of each project vary. As a result, the Services Segment revenues are subject to differences relating to timing and project value. Revenue for the Treatment Segment was approximately $8.9 million and $7.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. Treatment Segment revenue for the third quarter of 2021 included revenue recognized in the amount of approximately $1,286,000 from a request for equitable adjustment (“REA”) under a certain contract. The Company’s revenue within our Treatment Segment for each of the third quarters of 2021 and 2020 continued to be negatively impacted by waste shipment delays from certain key customers primarily due to the impact of COVID-19.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.2 million versus $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was entirely within our Services Segment due to lower revenue from fewer projects resulting primarily from delays in contract awards from the impact of COVID-19 and the completion of a certain large project as discussed above.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2021 was approximately $1.4 million versus operating income of $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 was approximately $1.4 million or $0.11 per share (both basic and diluted) versus $1.4 million or $0.12 per share (both basic and diluted) for the third quarter of 2020. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 included a tax benefit recorded in the amount of approximately $2.4 million resulting from the release of valuation allowance on the Company’s deferred tax assets.

The Company recorded Adjusted EBITDA of ($798,000) from continuing operations during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million for the same period of 2020. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA before research and development costs related to the Medical Isotope project and (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), and should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, earnings as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company believes the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful by enhancing the readers’ ability to understand the Company’s operating performance. The Company’s management utilizes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as a means to measure performance. The Company’s measurements of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar titled measures reported by other companies. The table below reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both non-GAAP measures, to GAAP numbers for income from continuing operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income from continuing operations $ 1,381 $ 1,481 $ 3,464 $ 3,049 Adjustments: Depreciation & amortization 409 478 1,208 1,189 Interest income (2 ) (28 ) (23 ) (112 ) Interest expense 77 87 209 306 Interest expense - financing fees 11 58 28 187 Income tax benefit (2,836 ) (133 ) (2,840 ) (128 ) EBITDA (960 ) 1,943 2,046 4,491 Research and development costs related to Medical Isotope project 162 81 311 221 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt — — (5,381 ) 27 Adjusted EBITDA $ (798 ) $ 2,024 $ (3,024 ) $ 4,739

The tables below present certain unaudited financial information for the business segments, excluding allocation of corporate expenses:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Treatment Services Medical Treatment Services Medical Net revenues $ 8,893 $ 6,904 $ — $ 24,094 $ 30,981 $ — Gross profit (negative gross profit) 2,487 (263 ) — 4,845 701 — Segment (loss) profit 1,316 (984 ) (162 ) 1,682 (1,731 ) (311 )





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Treatment Services Medical Treatment Services Medical Net revenues $ 7,066 $ 23,106 $ — $ 24,469 $ 52,610 $ — Gross profit 1,094 3,656 — 5,533 7,167 — Segment profit (loss) 450 2,811 (81 ) 2,742 5,160 (221 )

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the DOD, and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to various business risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements generally are identifiable by use of the words such as “believe”, “expects”, “intends”, “anticipate”, “plans to”, “estimates”, “projects”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: results beginning the fourth quarter and into 2022; revenue increase; capitalized to execute business strategy; new projects; capitalize on pent-up demand; backlog impact; revenue within both sectors; and support potential new revenue streams These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in this news release are reasonable, it can give no assurance such expectations will prove to be correct. There are a variety of factors which could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those described in this release, including, without limitation, future economic conditions; industry conditions; competitive pressures; our ability to apply and market our new technologies; the government or such other party to a contract granted to us fails to abide by or comply with the contract or to deliver waste as anticipated under the contract; inability to win bid projects; failure of Congress to provides continuing funding for the DOD’s and DOE’s remediation projects; ability to obtain new foreign and domestic remediation contracts; inability to meet financial covenants; impact of COVID-19; and the “Risk Factors” discussed in, and the additional factors referred to under "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" of, our 2020 Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q for quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021. The Company makes no commitment to disclose any revisions to forward-looking statements, or any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that bear upon forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Amounts in Thousands, Except for Per Share Amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 15,797 $ 30,172 $ 55,075 $ 77,079 Cost of goods sold 13,573 25,422 49,529 64,379 Gross profit 2,224 4,750 5,546 12,700 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,348 3,308 9,550 8,935 Research and development 243 157 538 598 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1 — 1 27 (Loss) income from operations (1,368 ) 1,285 (4,543 ) 3,140 Other income (expense): Interest income 2 28 23 112 Interest expense (77 ) (87 ) (209 ) (306 ) Interest expense-financing fees (11 ) (58 ) (28 ) (187 ) Other (1 ) 180 — 189 Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment of debt — — 5,381 (27 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before taxes (1,455 ) 1,348 624 2,921 Income tax benefit (2,836 ) (133 ) (2,840 ) (128 ) Income from continuing operations, net of taxes 1,381 1,481 3,464 3,049 Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes (43 ) (67 ) (285 ) (266 ) Net income 1,338 1,414 3,179 2,783 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (64 ) (32 ) (123 ) (87 ) Net income attributable to Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. common stockholders $ 1,402 $ 1,446 $ 3,302 $ 2,870 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. stockholders - basic: Continuing operations $ .12 $ .13 $ .29 $ .26 Discontinued operations (.01 ) (.01 ) (.02 ) (.02 ) Net income per common share $ .11 $ .12 $ .27 $ .24 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. stockholders - diluted: Continuing operations $ .12 $ .13 $ .29 $ .25 Discontinued operations (.01 ) (.01 ) (.02 ) (.02 ) Net income per common share $ .11 $ .12 $ .27 $ .23 Number of common shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 12,198 12,145 12,181 12,134 Diluted 12,406 12,371 12,416 12,337

PERMA-FIX ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET