Aerami Therapeutics Appoints Darlene Deptula-Hicks to its Board of Directors

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerami Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in the field of developing inhaled therapies to treat severe respiratory and chronic diseases, today announced the appointment of Darlene Deptula–Hicks, Chief Financial Officer of F-star Therapeutics, Inc., to its board of directors and chair of the audit committee.



“I am delighted to welcome Darlene to our board of directors,” said Steve Thornton, chief executive officer of Aerami. “She is a seasoned financial executive who brings decades of experience in business development and corporate finance having worked with both private and public life science companies. We look forward to her strategic operational and financial guidance as we advance AER-901, our drug-device combination product candidate inhaled imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension which is currently in a Phase 1 trial.”

Ms. Deptula-Hicks’ biopharmaceutical industry experience spans more than 30 years and includes serving in finance executive leadership positions and on the board of directors. She’s served as the Chief Financial Officer of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) since May 2019 and operated Crimson Consulting LLC, a strategic and financial consulting services company, since January 2018. Prior to that, she served as acting Chief Financial Officer for Northern Biologics, Inc. Ms. Deptula-Hicks has previously served in a number of senior executive positions including as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of T2 Biosystems, Inc., Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Microline Surgical, Inc. She currently serves on the board of directors of Abcuro, Inc. and previously served on the board of directors of Giner Life Sciences, and on the board of directors and as audit committee chair of Xentic Biosciences, US Falcon, Inc., Technest Holdings, Inc. and IMCOR Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Deptula-Hicks received an M.B.A. from Rivier University and a B.S. in Accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.

Ms. Deptula-Hicks added, “I am honored to join the Aerami Therapeutics board of directors at this exciting time of growth and look forward to working with the board and management team as we advance inhaled therapies to significantly improve the quality of life for people with severe respiratory and chronic diseases.”

About Aerami Therapeutics

Aerami Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies to treat severe respiratory and chronic diseases. The Company’s lead development program is AER-901, a drug-device combination product candidate, inhaled imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension currently in Phase1. It has been developed as a nebulized formulation to improve drug uptake and dosing consistency. AER-901 is designed to deliver consistent, therapeutically effective, and well tolerated levels of imatinib through once-a-day inhalation via the Fox® device, licensed from Vectura Group plc, which is both 510k cleared and CE marked. More information can be found at www.aerami.com

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development and commercialization of Aerami’s product candidates, out-licensing arrangements, timing of clinical trials, the company’s business development efforts and its expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements, including risks associated with the clinical development process and the ability to obtain funding to support planned clinical activities. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Aerami undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

