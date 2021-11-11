Global Industry 4.0 Market Research Report 2021 - IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in Manufacturing Industry

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry 4.0 - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Industry 4.0 Market to Reach $219.8 Billion by 2026

The global market for Industry 4.0 estimated at US$90.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$219.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period.

Internet of Things, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.3% CAGR and reach US$68.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Robotics segment is readjusted to a revised 18.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

i4.0 is a concept in which manufacturing facilities are fitted with state-of-the-art sensors and wireless technologies which visualize and display the entire manufacturing process. These sensors and wireless technologies are integrated with various technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), the IoT, machine learning and cloud computing.

The integrated use of these technologies by an i4.0-enabled manufacturing environment enables the manufacturers to make well informed business decisions and improve their production efficiency. By optimizing technology and material usage, as well as asset performance, an i4.0-enabled manufacturing environment enhances the profitability of businesses.



The growth of the market is being propelled by the increasing awareness among businesses of the several advantages that these technologies offer.

Other factors spurring the projected growth within the worldwide market for i4.0 technologies include the increasing implementation of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT); the increasing demand for efficient and cost effective manufacturing processes from a wide range of industries; and the significant increase in the demand for automation systems for enhancing the quality of finished goods. Additional factors powering the market`s growth include innovations and technological advancements in additive printing technology; and advancements in smart sensing technologies and controls.

Additionally, the increasing trend of automating manufacturing facilities, together with the increasing demand for energy-efficient machinery and processes, together with the IoT-enabled sensors` integrated computing capabilities, are also projected to fuel the growth of the worldwide market for i4.0 technologies.

Furthermore, IoT sensors, smart devices, and data collection are leveraged by i4.0-based systems for improving operational efficiency, a factor that is also expected to provide significant opportunities for growth of the worldwide i4.0 market. In the coming 10 years, businesses would set-up global networks incorporating their production facilities, machinery and warehousing systems as cyber-physical systems.

Such systems, in the production environment, consist of storage systems, production facilities, and smart machines that could exchange information autonomously, and exercise independent control over each other. These changes provide huge opportunities for optimization of manufacturing and production processes. On the flip side, such changes put manufacturers under conventional business pressure



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $40.9 Billion by 2026

The Industry 4.0 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$40.9 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 14.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.3% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Impact on Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0 Concepts

Vital Lessons for Manufacturing Industry during Pandemic Crisis

Industry 4.0 in Pre-COVID-19 Period

Industry 4.0 in Post COVID-19 Period

Impact of Technology on Transformation of Industries

An Introduction to Industry 4.0

History of Industry 4.0

Key Industry 4.0 Technologies

Horizontal and Vertical Integration in Industry 4.0

Current Stage of Industry 4.0 Adoption

Benefits and Advantages of Industry 4.0

Key Risks and Challenges of Industry 4.0

Industry 4.0: Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Technology

Vertical-based Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 310 Featured)

3D Systems, Inc.

ABB Group

Alphabet, Inc.

Arcadia Data, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Denso Corporation

General Electric Company

General Vision

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

MAXST Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NGRAIN Corporation

Qualcomm, Inc.

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

XJet Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Ever Growing IoT Ecosystem, A Cornerstone for Growth

Increasing Number of Connected Devices and Growth of IoT Adoption in Industrial Control Systems Enhance Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions

HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation Ecosystem

Evolution of IoT Drives Robust Innovation in HMI Technology

Industrial Robotics Market Recording Strong Growth

Growing Automation Rapidly Changing Manufacturing Sector Landscape

3D Printing: A High Growth Market

Industry 4.0 Trends Impacting the Manufacturing Processes

IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in Manufacturing Industry

Chemical Processing Industry at High Risk of Cyber Crimes, Driving Need for Security Solutions

With Transportation Systems Worldwide Facing High Risk of Cyberattacks, the Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions Grows

Rising Risk of Cyber Threats in Auto Industry: An Opportunity for IoT Solutions

Amidst Rapidly Changing and Evolving Cyber Threats, Energy Sector Adopts Advanced Solutions to Enhance Security

As a Prime Target for Cyber Criminals, Power Sector Witnesses High Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions

Threat of Cyberattacks on the US Electric Power Sector: Assessing the Impact of Attacks by Various Actors for Power Utilities

Evolution of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems in Power Sector: A Historical Timeline

Shift towards Smart Factories and the Potential Risk of Cyberattacks Fuels Importance of Cybersecurity for Intelligent Factories

Challenges Facing the Industry 4.0 Market

Challenges Commonly Confronted by Manufacturers and Measures to Develop More Cyber Resilient Networks

Challenges Confronting Implementation of Industry 4.0

Challenges Posed by Continuously Evolving Technology Environment

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e3duhl