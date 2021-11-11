ADA Finance Announces Haskell Academy Program With BitDegree

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADA Finance platform has just announced the Haskell Academy program, with BitDegree, to educate Haskell developers and motivate building on the Cardano blockchain. The ADAFi ecosystem is powered by both the Cardano blockchain, utilizing the rapidly emerging Haskell programming language, and Avalanche blockchain, utilizing solidity. ADA Finance has also been nominated for the 'Best DeFi Project of the Year' at the 2021 AIBC Summit in Malta, running from Nov. 15-18, 2021.

The Haskell Academy Program

ADA Finance is structuring a pioneering Haskell Academy program, with blockchain education provider BitDegree, to offer formal in-depth training for up to 20 Haskell academists and create awareness for Cardano Blockchain development. With the Haskell Academy program, ADA Finance follows in the footsteps of IOHK and Emurgo, whose respective programs help pave the way for developers to pioneer the Cardano blockchain.

Haskell is an advanced, unique, functional programming language that offers unparalleled advantages for blockchain development, superior levels of safety, and memory in conjunction with DeFi. The only caveat is that it is one of the hardest coding languages to learn and sourcing individuals that have completed the Plutus Pioneer Program to become a Cardano smart contract developer is very challenging.

The Haskell Academy program will bridge the gap with free coaching and intuition to develop on the Cardano blockchain. This will help us to build a strong ecosystem and provide a sustainable, innovative base of talent for future smart contract development and eventually the Cardano ecosystem.

Haskell Academy graduates will be officially certified by BitDegree and get offered a paid internship at ADA Finance, or partners of the Haskell Academy program, giving them a unique, and potentially life-changing opportunity to join one of the world's most innovative ecosystems from the ground floor.

Cross-Dual-Chain Ecosystem

ADA Finance is a Cross-Dual-Chain ecosystem that gets developed using both the Cardano blockchain and Avalanche blockchain. The bridge that communicates between these two blockchains uses the Avalanche blockchain as an extra layer of security to protect the ADAFi ecosystem and mitigate the risk of early-stage congestion to the Cardano blockchain.

This Cross-Dual-Chain synergy mitigates any potential industry or interoperability issues, protects the project, the ADAFi ecosystem, and the investors. The ADAFi ecosystem's strong focus on security creates a foundation for the project to go from strength to strength and offers complete peace of mind for anyone participating in the upcoming IDO.

Best DeFi Project of the Year AIBC Nomination

ADA Finance is one of the leading Nominees for the prestigious "Best DeFi project of the year" at AIBC Summit 2021 , Europe's premier event for blockchain, AI, and emerging tech. Alongside ADA Finance are several other projects nominated, including the community-focused DeFi token Safemoon, and PoW + DPoS hybrid consensus ABEYFoundation.

In the past, the award has gone to outstanding projects such as the widely-used Ethereum-based protocol MakerDAO, and AI-powered DeFi portfolio project SingularityDAO. The event will take place in Malta from Nov. 15-19, 2021.

A Growing DeFi Ecosystem

ADAFi is one of the most innovative DeFi ecosystems within the industry today. It gives users the freedom to choose on which blockchain they run the ADAFi Ecosystem, on Cardano or Avalanche. ADA Finance also motivates platform growth and incentivizes user activity by offering a 3-level Referral Program and Address Milestones. The ecosystem will bring traditional DeFi tools and introduce innovative DeFi features to optimize passive earning opportunities for the users.

What is Next for ADAFi?

ADA Finance is revealing its business development successes of the past 5 weeks, during its Go-To-Market sprint, (which started Nov. 8) and setting up for their highly anticipated IDO in mid-Dec.

With smart contracts approaching the launch on Cardano's main net, ADA Finance continues to contribute substantially to the Cardano ecosystem growth and upcoming demand for Haskell developers, offering a rare opportunity to those who want to be a part of a rapidly evolving ecosystem.

