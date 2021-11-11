Hand Sanitizer Market to Reach USD 3.47 Billion by 2028; Sotera Health Acquires Biosciences Laboratories to Expand Business Prospects: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hand sanitizer market size was USD 2.98 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.79 billion in 2021 to USD 3.47 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 3.1% in the 2021-2028 period.

This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Hand Sanitizer Market, 2021-2028.” According to our research experts, increasing alertness concerning sanitation and hygiene habits among people is augmenting the demand for skin decontamination products across the world.

Moreover, producers are intensely concentrating on integrating the newer profiting elements such as aloe Vera, tea tree oil, and others into the sterilizer solutions to offer more protective hygiene solutions to the people.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Rising Significance of Sanitation Products during COVID-19 Outburst to Help Market Growth

Hand sanitizers are greatly proficient in finishing the diseases generating bacteria as well as viruses. Likewise, by the use of such products, people can save themselves in a better manner from the coronavirus and disrupt the chain of COVID-19 disease occasioned from human to human communication.

Consequently, product demand shall endure rising owing to such benefits. Also, from 14th March 2019 to 14th March 2020, Government of Canada, Department of Statistics, registered over 600% hike in the deals of hand sanitizers in Canada.





List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.)

Gojo Industry Inc. (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Company (Germany)

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India)

Unilever Plc. (U.K.)

Bacardi Limited (Bermuda)

CVS Health (U.S.)

Best Sanitizer Inc. (U.S.)

Proctor & Gamble (U.S.)

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (U.S.)





Report Coverage

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of this market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.





Segmentation

On the basis of product form, the market is segregated into foam, gel, and liquid. Gel segment is projected to hold a significant share as gel form as a cleanser is more effective for germ protection as compared to other forms of sanitizers.

In terms of type, the market is classified into alcohol-based and alcohol-free sanitizer types.

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is categorized into pharmacy stores, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, online retail channels, and others such as department stores, drug stores, and grocery stores.

By end-user, the market is branched into schools, restaurants, hospitals, household purposes, and others such as shopping plazas, military, corporate sector, and hotels.

Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Drivers and Restraints

Governmental Backing Regarding Hygiene Goods to Amplify Market Growth

Several government initiatives and campaigns in terms of individual hygiene and sanitation are aiding to form demand for personal care goods. Moreover, rising commendations of doctors and health organization for preserving clean and good cleanliness habits is growing consciousness towards the private care of people and swaying demand for skin cleansers and hand sanitizer goods.

This is projected to bolster the hand sanitizer market growth during the forecast period.





Regional Insights

The market size in North America was worth USD 1.38 billion in 2020. North America region is projected to hold the maximum hand sanitizer market share owing to the existence of the important production companies.

The European region is estimated to hold a substantial share of the market owing to the prevalence of proficient medical services in nations such as Italy, France, and Spain.

Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in the market owing to the rising demand for personal care goods in nations such as India and China.





Competitive Landscape

Modernization and Effective Distribution Mediums are Crucial Aspects for Market Growth

Important players are incessantly emphasizing on invention in the superiority and form of sterilizers as well as the shape and size of the cleaning accessories to offer operative germ safeguarding solutions.

Similarly, corporations are profoundly concentrating on establishing an operative distribution channel with producers and suppliers to nurture the revenue formation from the individual care goods fragments.





Industry Development

March 2021: Sotera Health procured Biosciences Laboratories in order to extend its antimicrobial as well as antiviral testing capacities for its sanitizer and surface sterilizing products in the U.S.





