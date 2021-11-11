Marel: Growth – Capital Markets Day 360° mini-series

English Icelandic

Please find attached the presentation from the CMD 360° Growth event.



This year, Marel is hosting a series of virtual Capital Markets Day events where Marel leadership joined by experts and customers will provide a 360° insight into how Marel delivers growth — globally, digitally and sustainably.

Today, 11 November 2021, Marel will be hosting its second virtual Capital Markets Day event with investors and market participants. The theme of today’s event is “Growth” where CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson, CFO Linda Jonsdottir and Chief Strategy Officer and EVP of Strategic Business Units Arni Sigurdsson will give insights into Marel’s unique business model and growth strategy laid out for year-end 2026.

In the coming weeks, there will be three more virtual events, centered around global reach, digitalization and sustainability.

Marel’s CMD 360° mini-series

7 October – Virtual site visit to Marel in Iceland and customer Brim

11 November – Growth

18 November – Global reach

2 December – Digitalization

9 December – Sustainability

