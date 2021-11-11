Wolters Kluwer appoints Greg Samios as President & CEO of Clinical Effectiveness,

Dr. Peter Bonis as Chief Medical Officer for the Health division

November 11, 2021 – Wolters Kluwer Health announces the appointments of Gregory Samios as President & CEO of Clinical Effectiveness and Dr. Peter Bonis as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the division, effective December 1, 2021. The appointments reflect Wolters Kluwer’s continued focus on advancing healthcare technology and growing expert solutions across the continuum of healthcare.

As President and CEO for Clinical Effectiveness, the largest business within Wolters Kluwer’s Clinical Solutions group, Samios succeeds Dr. Denise Basow, who is leaving Wolters Kluwer after 25 years of service. Samios brings decades of experience as a customer-focused executive in the healthcare and legal information sectors. Most recently, he served as President and CEO of Health Learning, Research & Practice (HLRP). Throughout his career, Samios has been passionate about working together with customers to understand their unique challenges and deliver deep impact where it matters most. He employs lean principles to all aspects of business transformation to stimulate innovation and cultivate industry partnerships as vital to building value creation. Samios joined Wolters Kluwer in 2014, serving as President and CEO of the Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. business before moving to the Health Division to lead HLRP in 2019. Previously, he held executive leadership roles at Kaplan Test Prep and Admissions, Reed Elsevier, Excerpta Medica, and Elsevier Health Sciences. Samios earned an MBA at Duke University and graduated from the University of Rochester with a B.S. and M.S. in Engineering.

Dr. Bonis, who has served as Chief Medical Officer of Clinical Effectiveness since 2015, will now expand his scope to oversee division-wide industry partnerships, research and development initiatives, and deep collaborations with customers and partners. He joined Wolters Kluwer in 2008 as part of the acquisition of UpToDate where he has served since 1998. He was instrumental to the development of UpToDate into the leading clinical decision support tool used by doctors globally and in bringing our drug information and patient engagement products together with UpToDate under Clinical Effectiveness. Dr. Bonis is a graduate of Harvard University and New York University School of Medicine. He was an assistant professor at Yale University School of Medicine and is currently an adjunct professor of medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine.

“Healthcare technology is rapidly changing the ways patients receive care, how clinicians make better decisions, and even how students learn to practice. I am excited to work with Greg and Peter in their new expanded roles to accelerate the innovation and customer success we deliver across our solutions at such an important time in the industry and global healthcare markets,” said Stacey Caywood, Chief Executive Officer, Wolters Kluwer Health.

The Clinical Effectiveness business, which is part of Clinical Solutions, includes our UpToDate clinical decision support solutions, Lexicomp® and Medi-Span® clinical drug information, and the Emmi® patient engagement solutions.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media

André Rebelo

Sr. Global Public Relations Manager

Wolters Kluwer Health

+1 (781) 392-2411

andre.rebelo@wolterskluwer.com





Attachment