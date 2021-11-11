Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026 - Laboratory 4.0 Set to Expand Market Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Sample Storage Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automated Sample Storage Systems Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

Global market for Automated Sample Storage Systems estimated at US$846.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period.

Reagents & Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the System Units segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.3% share of the global Automated Sample Storage Systems market.

The shift towards automation is leading to the growing prominence of automated biological samples storage systems. Automated freezer systems for instance enable convenience storage as well as retrieval of samples. Automated systems are considered suited for facilities or studies using one or few specimen types to be collected in large volumes for processing and storage. Sample storage systems vary based on sample capacity and sample temperature requirements.



Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, private biobanks, and academic research laboratories are some of the major users of automated sample storage systems. Biobanking segment is likely to witness high growth due to growing use of human biomaterials for performing scientific experiments.

The global automated sample storage system market comprises consumables, reagents, and system units. Consumables and reagents dominate the global market for automated sample storage equipment. North America dominates the global market for automated sample storage systems, driven by increasing acceptance of automated systems.

European market for automated sample storage systems is benefiting from the increasing focus on research and development. Additionally, rising government support to construct biobanks is fueling demand for automated sample storage systems in the region. In order to conduct biopharmaceutical research, it is critical for countries to construct large sample storage units.



The presence of various leading global biobanks and research institutions is fostering growth for the automated sample storage market in both North America as well as Europe. Ongoing research and development initiatives is fueling demand for the novel systems.

Bourgeoning economy and pharmaceutical sector is fueling demand for the advanced technologies in the Asia-Pacific. Significant increase in number of biobanks as well as contract research organizations is opening new avenues of growth for the market participants. In order to tap the available opportunity, companies are devising a broad range of novel technologies.

Driven by high population base and growing healthcare sector, demand for automated sample storage systems is gaining momentum in China. Propelled by ongoing research and development initiatives, the market for automated sample storage system is expected to witness robust growth in the Asia Pacific.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Pandemic Raises Significance of Automated Sample Processing & Storage Systems

An Introduction to Automated Sample Storage Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Myriad Benefits of Automated Sample Storage Systems to Boost Adoption

Competition

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automation as an Important Efficiency Enhancement Strategy for Labs to Fuel Market Growth

Safeguarding Sample Integrity with Automated Storage Systems

Laboratory 4.0 Set to Expand Market Opportunities

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

Total Lab Automation (TLA) Drives Potential for Automated Sample Storage Solutions

Increasing in R&D Initiatives in Life Science and Pharmaceutical Sectors to Drive Need for Automated Sample Storage Systems

Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Propel Market Growth

Growth of Translational Research and Personalized Medicine Augurs Well for the Market

Companion Diagnostics Lead the Way to Personalized Medicine

Increasing Support for Biobank Operations to Spur Market Opportunities

Focus on Biobanking Automation to Drive Robust Growth Prospects for Sample Storage Systems

Removal of Errors in Sample Collection and Storage Processes by Automation

Conditions Requiring Automation of Sample Storage

Conditions Facilitating Adoption of Storage Automation

Best Practices of Sample Storage and Management used by Leading Laboratories

Uptrend in Drug Discovery Industry Builds Robust Market Momentum

Automated Compound Storage and Retrieval (ACSR) Market Poised for Growth

Compound Management Trends to Impact Market Outlook

Improving Healthcare & Life Science Expenditure to Turbo Charge Future Growth of the Market

