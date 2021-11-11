ABCORP ADDS IMPRESSIVE TECHNOLOGY TO THEIR ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING CENTER

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Banknote Corporation (ABCorp), one of the longest-standing manufacturing service providers in the U.S., announced the expansion of their Boston-based Center of Excellence capabilities. ABCorp has added additional HP JF580 full-color 3D Printers to their lineup of cutting-edge technology at the Additive Manufacturing Center (AMC) in Boston, MA.

The AMC is located in ABCorp's secure 125,000-s.f. state-of-the-art facility powered by multiple HP Jet Fusion 5210 industrial systems, Jet Fusion 580 full-color, and Desktop Metal production metal printers. With printing materials of HP 3D High Reusability PA 11, HP 3D High Reusability PA 12, BASF Ultrasint® TPU01, HP 3D High Reusability PP enabled by BASF, full-color HP 3D High Reusability CB PA 12, and stainless steels of 174PH and 316L. In addition, ABCorp also offers finishing with AMT's PostPro3D smoothing system.

"ABCorp has a history dating back 225+ years, providing Essential Critical goods & services to world-class companies and federal, state, and local government agencies in 120+ countries worldwide. The need for functional, end-use color 3D printed parts is growing rapidly. Adding additional units of the JF580 machines to our highly secure facility in Boston will complement the expanding business capacity to meet our current and future needs," says Neil Glazebrook, VP of 3D Solutions at ABCorp.

About ABCorp

ABCorp is a unique manufacturing services company. Our roots as a secure printer trace back through American Bank Note Company, over two centuries to 1795 when the newly established First Bank of the United States called upon us to create a counterfeit-resistant currency for a young nation.

We are experts in fraud prevention and are frequently called upon to design manufacturing processes where the tolerance for error is zero, with products & services for the Commercial, FinTech, Government & Not-for-Profit, Healthcare, and Transit sectors.

ABCorp's products and services facilitate millions of transactions around the globe each day. No company has more experience in the areas of authentication, payments, and secure access.

We design, manufacture, and personalize contactless credit cards, 3D-print highly detailed functional prototypes & production parts, and deliver omnichannel content to elevate the customer experience.

For more information about ABCorp's new HP 3D Printing capabilities, please visit: www.ABCorp.com or email at 3D@ABCorp.com

Related Files

ABCorp 3D Press Release - New JF580s.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: ABCorp





www.abcorp.com









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment