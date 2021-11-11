Rockset Real-Time Analytics Database Now Available in AWS Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset , a real-time analytics company, today announced the availability of Rockset’s Real-Time Analytics Database in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Now, customers have real-time analytics capabilities on AWS, enabling them to make the move from batch to real-time analytics with a database built for speed, flexibility, and ease of use.



Rockset is the real-time analytics database for fast queries on fresh data from databases, lakes, and streams. With Rockset, customers can build modern data applications and live dashboards in record time. In the last year, Rockset has also joined the AWS Global Startup Program and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program . Starting immediately, AWS customers can purchase Rockset directly in AWS Marketplace.

“Rockset is built in the cloud and has been dedicated to removing many of the operational barriers standing in the way of teams building real-time dashboards and data applications. Joining AWS Marketplace enables us to simplify yet another operational task: the purchasing and administration of cloud services,” said Venkat Venkataramani, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Rockset. “We’re excited to make it easier for AWS customers to introduce new real-time analytics capabilities.”

Rockset has partnered with many AWS customers as they move from batch to real-time analytics. One such customer is Command Alkon , a construction logistics company that uses Amazon DynamoDB and Rockset to track the flow of material to construction sites across North America.

“Over 80% of North America’s concrete delivery tickets are generated from our systems. We track millions of material and haul tickets on any given day and being able to search, analyze, and act on this data in real-time is mission critical for us. We have embraced a modern serverless stack, and we chose AWS partner, Rockset,” said Doug Moore, VP of Cloud at Command Alkon. “We started out using Rockset for real-time search on ticket data, and we now look to use Rockset for any search and analytics feature on any data. We absolutely love Rockset. It’s a game changer for us.”

Rick Houlihan, the WW Technical Leader for NoSQL Services at AWS remarks, “It’s been exciting to see how well Rockset complements Amazon DynamoDB for real-time analytics in the cloud, especially as we see greater demand for this feature from our customers. With Rockset now on AWS Marketplace, we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership.”

Rockset ingests and indexes data from AWS for real-time analytics including Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Kinesis, Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) for MySQL, Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL, and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). With built-in data connectors to AWS, customers are able to accelerate real-time analytics initiatives including:

Logistics tracking: Enabling teams to track and analyze shipments to optimize routes and downstream operations

Real-time gaming analytics: Using real-time data and analytics to deepen engagement and increase in-game monetization

Real-time personalization: Incorporating the latest signals to create compelling, individualized user experiences

Operational analytics: Making data-driven decisions in real-time data to enhance services, sales, and product

To access Rockset in AWS Marketplace, please visit the following page or stop by Rockset’s booth #527 at AWS re:Invent 2021 to learn more.

About Rockset

Rockset is a real-time analytics database in the cloud, built by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience in web-scale data management and distributed systems at companies including Facebook, Yahoo, Google, Oracle and VMware. Rockset is backed by Greylock and Sequoia. For more information, go to rockset.com or follow @RocksetCloud.