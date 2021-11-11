Bullite Wheels to Release New Premium Utility Terrain Vehicle Off-Road Rims

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullite Virtual Trade Show begins December 9, 2021. All who register will get the opportunity for free swag by attending the event. Bullite will be showcasing its latest premium ATV/UTV rim upgrades at its Virtual Trade Show. Get the latest information on the newest high-grade material and quality rims that double as statement makers. Whether it is getting airtime on whoops, flying through off-camber trails, or going through a full poker-run, Bullite rims will endure it. Make sure to sign up for the Virtual Trade Show to learn more about Bullite and how its rim upgrades can take off-roading to the next level.

About Bullite

Bullite wheels are for the enthusiasts and thrill-seekers that enjoy the excitement and freedom of an ATV/UTV. Headquartered in the USA, Bullite designs, develops, and manufactures our wheels with aesthetics and safety as the priority. It is through a relentless pursuit to confront rough and rugged terrain that led Bullite to create the ideal set of wheels. Wheels that would enhance the performance, durability, and strength that riders require. Utilizing intelligent manufacturing processes to create and craft wheels, Bullite made the world's strongest and lightest ATV/UTV rims and wheels. Bullite in-house research and development teams continuously strive towards innovating for durability, performance, and safety for unforgiving terrains.

Bullite, built stronger to take your journeys further.

Register: https://www.bullitewheels.com/pages/trade-show

