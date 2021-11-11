Exterro Welcomes Long Time Customer and Head of e-Discovery Team at Fortune 100 Firm, Jenny Hamilton, As its New General Counsel

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro Inc. – the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations – today announced the addition of legal discovery expert and technologist Jenny Hamilton as its new General Counsel. Her strategic hire furthers Exterro’s commitment to building a world-class executive team and solidifies Exterro’s position in the legal GRC market as the company continues its strong momentum and advances towards a potential future IPO.



Hamilton previously led John Deere’s Global Evidence Team where she tackled the gargantuan task of building the nearly 200-year-old brand’s e-discovery, investigations and cross-border discovery practice. During her 14 years at Deere, Hamilton executed on a strategically developed blueprint for the global adoption, deployment and use of advanced technology that would transform the Fortune 100 firm company-wide GRC practices. After exhaustive testing and auditing of several e-Discovery software platforms, Hamilton and her team selected Exterro as Deere’s first e-Discovery platform. Part of her team’s decision-making process involved not only the capabilities and performance of Exterro’s technology, but also the company’s deep understanding of Deere’s global organization and foresight to help resolve the specific Legal GRC needs of the future. Like Exterro, Hamilton predicted the convergence of e-discovery, privacy and cybersecurity and is thrilled to play a significant role in moving the technology forward to support her corporate peers grappling with the complex challenges of these practice areas.

Hamilton’s hire comes on the heels of significant enhancements to Exterro’s Review platform, for which she will be integral in providing strategic counsel to help Exterro make an aggressive push into the review market. Available as a stand-alone document review solution or as part of the broader Exterro Orchestrated e-Discovery Suite, the Exterro Review module features some of the most advanced AI and machine learning capabilities in the market, including neural machine translation, smart labeling, and entity recognition. It is suitable for all review use cases (i.e., discovery, breach review, DSAR, FOIA, investigations, etc.) from first-pass review to the most complex multi-year, multifaceted and multi-layered review projects, including second requests.

“Jenny’s hire as our new GC comes during a remarkable time of growth at Exterro as we expand our firm’s global footprint while developing enhanced functionality throughout our Legal GRC platform that further validates our market leadership position,” said Exterro Founder and CEO, Bobby Balachandran. “Representing one of our longest and strongest customer partnerships from a Fortune 100 company, Ms. Hamilton’s in-house experience coupled with her keen understanding of our technology will provide Exterro with the foresight and global expertise necessary to grow our world-class operation and expand our Fortune 500 customer base.”

Hamilton, an industry trailblazer, has gained world-wide notoriety for an innovative approach to building and orchestrating legal operations and data governance programs like cross-border data discovery and investigations. “As a longtime customer, I watched Exterro build the most advanced and comprehensive e-discovery platform serving not just litigation and internal investigations but each area of data risk for a large organization: data subject access requests, cybersecurity breach review and records information management to name a few,” said Jenny Hamilton, General Counsel at Exterro. “I look forward to applying my unique customer and industry experience to enhance our ability to increase overall adoption of Exterro’s e-Discovery suite and Review technology, while adding to the firm’s overall market share.”

Hamilton, who has her J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law, led John Deere’s Discovery team to industry notoriety, hailed by Legal Technology News for its disciplined approach to technology acquisition and implementation. Following Deere, Hamilton served as general counsel and data privacy officer for legal services firm, HaystackID, building out their legal and compliance operations. Now at Exterro, she will oversee the firm’s HR and Legal departments while also contributing her industry expertise to the sales and engineering teams.

