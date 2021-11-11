Spanish Retail Giant Tendam Selects Nedap iD Cloud for Sustainable Omnichannel Fulfillment

MADRID & GROENLO, the Netherlands, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, today announces that Spanish retail giant Tendam has selected the iD Cloud Platform as part of its digitization strategy and drive to become more sustainable. The platform will be deployed in 1,222 stores throughout Europe, Russia, and Mexico.

Tendam, known from brands such as Women'secret, Springfield, and Cortefiel among others, has a strong omnichannel focus and wants to become an innovative fashion retailer while keeping the environment in mind. RFID is the key enabler towards a fully transparent supply chain, allowing for full item traceability from source to consumer. Knowing the exact location and status of an item allows for lean operations, which results in lower safety thresholds, enabling Tendam to sell more with less stock and using more efficient fulfillment methods such as Ship-from-Store or Click & Collect (BOPIS).

"By using RFID technology, we are taking a major step in our digitization strategy. Knowing exactly which items are in stock and where these are located in real-time enables us to always choose the most efficient fulfillment method. For example: if a customer lives just a few minutes away from the store, we think it is a waste to have a parcel sent from a distribution center. To us, it makes more sense to have this shipped from the nearest store or to have this picked up at a moment that suits the customer, as this is more efficient and more sustainable", comments Manel Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer at Tendam.

Besides lean fulfillment processes and inventory accuracy, Tendam leverages product availability to enhance customer experience. Jimenez: "RFID brings us closer to implementing omnichannel services that further enhance our customer experience, such as smart fitting rooms and seamless checkouts using secured in-app and mobile payment solutions on the consumer's own smartphone to provide a true omnichannel shopping experience."

After implementing RFID in all 1,222 stores, the project will be expanded to the rest of the supply chain. The deployment of RFID readers in distribution centers and warehouses allows for the automation and optimization of data capturing, verification steps, and seamless integration with the merchandise flow. This allows for e.g. more effective return handling and efficient e-commerce order fulfillment, limiting human error and time spent preparing an order.

Sergio Gutiérrez, Business Development Manager at Nedap, said of the partnership, "Tendam is a retailer with ambitious goals and a clear vision on the benefits of RFID for the organization. This allows us to be agile so that the benefits are quickly realized by both Tendam and their customers. We are proud to add this major retailer to our ever-growing iD Cloud platform community, and we are looking forward to continuing this journey with them."

