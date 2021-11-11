Canadian Air Purifier Company Airpura Donates HEPA Air Purifiers to Schools Across North America to Help Fight the Spread of COVID-19

LAVAL, Quebec, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research has shown that COVID-19 is primarily spread through airborne transmission. To stem the spread of the disease, the EPA has recommended the use of portable HEPA air purifiers, particularly in schools.

Airpura, an air purifier manufacturer, wanted to help in the fight and launched a Back-to-School contest asking the public to nominate a school they felt deserved to win air purifiers for all of the school's classrooms. www.airpura.com

More than 1,725 nominations were received from across Canada and the United States.

Cloverdale Traditional School of Surrey, British Columbia was named the winner of the contest and won 20 HEPA Air purifiers for their school. They received the greatest number of votes from the community to help them win. Cloverdale Traditional School is an elementary school comprised of 300 kids. The school is located on the shared, unceded traditional territory of the Katzie, Semiahmoo and Kawntlen nations and upholds the traditional values of respect, inclusiveness and kind behavior. The contest ended on Sept 27. 2021 and the winners were announced on Sept. 30 2021.

10 runners up also received one air purifier from Airpura. The following are the schools which were part of the Top 10 were selected on the basis of the number of votes received : Millwood Elementary School( Nova Scotia), Wilbur E Lucas Elementary(Texas), Indian Lake High School(Ohio), Kennedy Elementary(Texas), Southwest Adventist Junior Academy(Texas), Du Pont Middle School(West Virginia), George Greenaway Elementary School(British Columbia), Legacy Middle School(Florida), William J Clinton Elementary(Texas), Pleasant Valley Elementary School(Pennsylvania).

See the Airpura Back to school contest in full at: https://www.airpura.com/pages/contest

"Our students, parents, and teachers are so thankful for the Air Purifiers. Especially during these tough times when health precautions are at a premium, our students and their parents are so happy that we can provide them cleaner air to breathe."

Isais Vidal, Principal of Wilbur E. Lucas Elementary School, winner of the second prize

Airpura has been a leader in pathogen control over the past two decades. SARS-CoV-2 Is the fifth pathogen that Airpura has addressed with their air filtration systems. Throughout the pandemic, Airpura air purifiers have been deployed in the fight against COVID-19 In hospitals, schools, dental clinics and workplaces across the world. Find out how Airpura has been employing groundbreaking research and technology in their air filtration products to combat the growing challenges posed by climate change on the planet's air quality. These challenges include combatting the toxins from wildfires, excess particulate matter from vehicle emissions, mold from flooding and an increasingly harsh allergy season. https://www.airpura.com

*Source: CDC https://www.ed.gov/coronavirus/improving-ventilation

"Our students, parents, and teachers are so thankful for the Air Purifiers. Especially during these tough times when health precautions are at a premium. Isaias Vidal Principla at Wilbur E Lucas Elementary School









