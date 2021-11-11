Live Demo: LiquidStack™ Debuts World’s First High-Performance OAI Server Optimized for Two-Phase Liquid Immersion Cooling at SuperComputing ‘21

BOSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidStack , the global leader in liquid immersion cooling for data centers, edge and High Performance Computing (HPC), will exhibit (booth #2616) at the SuperComputing ‘21 Conference in St. Louis, MO on November 15 - 18, 2021. The company will showcase the world’s first optimized two-phase liquid immersion cooled OCP Open Accelerator Infrastructure (OAI) servers. LiquidStack’s two-phase immersion cooling technology, combined with Wiwynn ’s advanced hardware, enables unprecedented levels of computing power, efficiency and space savings.



The integrated demonstration features Wiwynn’s optimized high-performance OAI servers with Habana Gaudi processors in a 2-phase immersion-cooled LiquidStack DataTank™. With this cooling approach, the server fans and associated bulky air-cooled heat sinks are eliminated before the hardware is completely submerged in a safe, clean dielectric fluid that has a low boiling point. As a result, motherboards can be densely packed, typically reflecting a 60 percent reduction in whitespace used for compute infrastructure. Heat from the servers is removed through the simple principle of phase change: when the dielectric fluid boils to a vapor whereby the gas is condensed back to a liquid inside the DataTank with no power consumed during the heat rejection process. The only power for heat rejection is within the primary (outside) fluid loop, typically supported by high efficiency dry coolers and pumps. The result is a nominal partial PUE of 1.02 to 1.03 and no water is consumed to reject the heat.

Today, HPC servers and chips produce too much heat for air cooling to be practical or efficient. Unlike air-cooled servers that are modified for immersion cooling, the Wiwynn servers are optimized for two-phase liquid immersion. With industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water usage effectiveness (WUE), LiquidStack’s demonstration is an order of magnitude more dense and efficient than air-cooled equivalents: about 16 times the heat rejection capacity of typical air cooling.

“Through our partnership with Wiwynn, who developed the world’s first 2-phase immersion-optimized servers featuring their latest OCP Accelerator Module equipped with purpose-built deep learning Habana microprocessors, we are at last unlocking the potential of high-performance computing,” said Joe Capes, CEO of LiquidStack. “LiquidStack’s thermal management technology frees HPC from the space, efficiency, and performance constraints of air cooling and the high cost of upgrading direct to chip liquid cooling approaches with every single IT refresh. This demonstration with Wiwynn represents the leading edge of hardware now being developed specifically for 2-phase immersion liquid cooling.”

“We are proud to collaborate with LiquidStack to introduce the world’s first optimized two- phase liquid immersion cooled OCP OAI server,” said Dr. Sunlai Chang, Wiwynn’s President. “Liquidstack is the pioneer of two-phase immersion cooling with tremendous deployment experience. We look forward to more collaboration to develop innovative cooling solutions for the next-generation computing platforms together.”

The joint demonstration between LiquidStack and Wiwynn at the SuperComputing ‘21 Conference reflects the growing collaboration between the two companies. Earlier this year, LiquidStack announced a $10M Series A investment from Wiwynn.

LiquidStack’s DataTank 2U,4U,8U and 48U are available now to deploy 2-phase immersion cooling systems for the most demanding HPC applications and conditions, from micro-data centers at the edge, to large-scale cloud computing data center facilities. DataTanks enable up to 5.25kW of compute capacity per RU and are compatible with all industry-standard rack types and sizes. On average, LiquidStack’s 2-phase immersion cooling technology provides a CAPEX savings of $3.5M per MW compared to air cooling and exceeds every single criteria related to sustainability through dramatic reduction of: carbon footprint, water use, impact to the ecosystem and waste.

Attendees are invited to visit the LiquidStack booth #2616 to see a live demonstration of the world’s first optimized two-phase liquid immersion cooled server. To schedule an on-site or virtual demo, please contact info@liquidstack.com.

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack has the world’s largest install base of liquid cooling for data centers, edge and high-performance computing. LiquidStack’s 2-phase immersion liquid cooling is the only proven, highly scalable, environmentally safe and sustainable solution to meet the growing thermal challenges of cloud, enterprise, 5G and edge computing applications. Since pioneering 2-phase immersion cooling in 2012, LiquidStack has been deploying advanced cooling solutions across the world’s most demanding compute environments, actively reducing energy and water use dependencies on a massive scale. Today, LiquidStack provides thermal management solutions to many of the world’s largest cloud services, semiconductor, manufacturing and IT hardware providers. To learn more, please visit www.liquidstack.com .

About Wiwynn

Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We aggressively invest in next generation technologies for workload optimization and best TCO (Total Cost of Ownership). As an OCP (Open Compute Project) solution provider and platinum member, Wiwynn actively participates in advanced computing and storage system designs while constantly implementing the benefits of OCP into traditional data centers. For more information, please visit Wiwynn website , newsroom or contact sales@wiwynn.com.

