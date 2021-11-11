Nick Cannon Foundation Teams Up With DC-Based Non-Profit for Cultural Literacy Event

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remember sitting on the carpet "Criss Cross Applesauce" while your teacher read to you? That's the feeling Imagine in Color Read Aloud Series wants to rekindle for families worldwide. Canady Foundation for the Arts (CFA) and the Nick Cannon Foundation (NCF) today announced their new partnership to produce Imagine in Color, a virtual read aloud series that brings awareness to the importance of diverse and inclusive literature while igniting the passion of reading and storytelling, curated with children of color in mind. The goal of the program is to encourage caregivers to continue the practice of reading at home.

Over the past six years, CFA has impacted 5,000+ youth of color and held over 100 performances internationally. CFA's programs serve children and youth of color from infancy through high school. The Imagine in Color program is a new initiative from CFA that they plan to do annually to bring awareness to families about children's books written by authors of color with narratives featuring Black and Brown children.

"We're excited to launch this partnership with The Nick Cannon Foundation," says CFA Founder and Executive Director, Marjuan Canady. "Reading aloud to children between the ages of infancy and third grade is critically important, as it shapes a young person's experience with increased linguistic ability, learning habits, and building a strong foundation for future success. Through this program, I hope caregivers will be inspired to read daily to their children."

"I am truly inspired by the collective community support for this event and excited about this wonderful opportunity to expose youth of color worldwide to reading and authors of color," said Nick Cannon. "As a children's book author, I feel a sense of responsibility to expose youth to our work and to motivate others to do the same."

The CFA x NCF partnership will deliver culturally curated virtual read-alouds twice a week from November 14-25 to children and families free of charge. This virtual program features the award-winning children's books series, Callaloo Kids, written by CFA's Founder and Executive Director Marjuan Canady and brought to life by the professional actors of CFA's Repertory Theatre Company. Funds raised through this program will benefit the awesome work of the Canady Foundation for the Arts and a portion of the proceeds will go towards donating CFA's Callaloo Kids books to the children of The Homeless Playtime Project to help spread the joy of reading far and wide. Register to attend at www.tinyurl.com/CFAimagine .

About CFA

The Canady Foundation for the Arts is a Washington, DC cultural arts 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that uses the power of story to connect professional artists to youth of color through arts education, community, live theater, and professional development. By intersecting theater, media, cultural activism, mentorship and entrepreneurship, CFA aims to positively impact youth as they develop into adulthood.

About NCF

The Nick Cannon Foundation inspires people and mobilizes both financial and intellectual resources to strengthen our community. We inspire positive social change in the lives of underrepresented youth through innovative and sustainable educational programs that provide skills and leadership development with a focus on entrepreneurship, literacy in childhood education, college & career readiness, and motivating youth through multimedia platforms.

