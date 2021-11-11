Connatix Expands Suite of Sports Content for Publishers With Launch of Gameday Preview for Football

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connatix , the next-generation video technology company for publishers, today announced the launch of Gameday Preview, a suite of dynamically updating videos that showcase team stats, matchup previews, conference standings, fantasy projections and betting odds for all professional American football teams. Publishers including McClatchy are already using these videos to supplement their sports content strategies.



“Connatix’s Gameday Preview videos offer us high quality regional sports content at the flip of a switch,” said Nick Ames, Vice President of Programmatic Advertising at McClatchy. “With a different video for each team that automatically updates, our readers always see the latest stats and scores about their favorite local teams. Since adding Gameday Preview videos to our library, we have not only kept our readers informed and engaged with relevant content, but we’ve also seen an increase in player engagement.”

By dynamically updating, Gameday Preview videos have a longer shelf life than traditional, static videos, and help publishers save money on costly video production for recurring content while generating video revenue. Unlike other video technology platforms, the Gameday Preview videos can be added into Connatix’s Contextual Playlists, which use deep learning to match the videos to contextually relevant articles, ultimately providing readers a more meaningful experience.

“Creating video content continues to be one of the most time consuming and expensive tasks for publishers,” said David Kashak, CEO and Co-Founder at Connatix. “With the Gameday Preview launch, Connatix now covers all regular season games for three of the major US sports— football, baseball and basketball. Publishers can utilize these Connatix-produced videos to supplement their existing content libraries, granting teams more time to dedicate to longer form, creative storytelling that engages readers.”



Gameday Preview is the latest addition to the Connatix Marketplace, a content library within Connatix’s Elements platform filled with easily accessible and dynamically updating videos created by Connatix for publishers that launched earlier this year.

About Connatix

Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers and advertisers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher success. Connatix works with over 3,000 publishers worldwide.

Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel and Cluj-Napoca, Romania.