Progress Wins 2021 Top Tech Awards for Its Culture, Inclusivity, Social Responsibility and Leadership

﻿BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, today announced it has been recognized by MassTLC as a 2021 Tech Top 50 company in four categories: Company Culture, Inclusivity Impact, Tech for Good: Social Responsibility and Leadership. The Tech Top 50 recognizes the region’s tech companies and leaders who have made a significant impact during the past year.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021, Progress has built a close and nurturing culture based on respect, trust and collaboration. The company strives to be part of an inclusive community that celebrates the diverse backgrounds and experiences of all people. Despite the pandemic, the company has continued to thrive because of the rich and diverse people that power Progress.

“Over the last year, Progress has put a tremendous amount of effort into ensuring we continue to lead the charge on important social justice initiatives and to be an employer of choice through our inclusionary practices,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO, Progress. “Receiving the multiple recognitions from our friends, colleagues and peers at MassTLC, for our corporate culture, inclusivity and social impact is a testament to our ability to drive for change. We thank them for this recognition and look forward to raising the bar still higher in the year to come.”

Progress was honored for the following:

Company Culture: Recognizes companies for their leadership in company culture, remote working, future of work, community investment and workforce transformation. Throughout the pandemic, Progress' top priority has been the health and wellbeing of its employees. Teams continue to collaborate, innovate and support each other, while corporate initiatives such as multiple Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), a company-wide mentorship program and varied culture and belonging initiatives provide employees with a safe place to engage, learn and grow.



Inclusivity Impact: Acknowledges companies that have made a meaningful impact in areas including diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice. Progress has continued to expand its Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) efforts year-over-year, from evolving its employee training and hiring practices, to the hiring of its first Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer, to the company's collaboration with MassTLC and the Tech Compact for Social Justice.



Tech for Good: Social Responsibility: Recognizes companies for giving back in areas such as environmental, social and corporate governance programs and addressing the needs of today's world. Progress' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, Progress for Tomorrow, focuses on three key pillars: Our People (Inclusion & Diversity, human rights), Our Community (social justice, STEM education, emergency relief), Our World (environmental sustainability). All are steeped in the company's commitment to always put the needs and goals of its customers, employees and communities first.



Leadership: Honors CEOs for their leadership throughout the last year who were able to not only shepherd their employees through these difficult times, but to emerge stronger than before. CEO Yogesh Gupta led Progress, providing steady and calm leadership to its global employees despite challenging times. And in so doing, Progress continued to thrive. The company met all product roadmap milestones and met and/or exceeded the financial guidance quarter-over-quarter—all while keeping the Progress community safe and engaged. Moreover, the company has continued to grow with the recent acquisitions of Chef and Kemp, established players in the fields of DevOps and application experience management, respectively.

“Progress has been an active and vital member of the Massachusetts tech community for 40 years, and it has been a pleasure to work with CEO and MassTLC Board Member, Yogesh Gupta, and his team,” said Tom Hopcroft, CEO, MassTLC. “Yogesh has remained deeply engaged in critical matters to our tech community, such as the creation of MassTLC’s Tech Compact for Social Justice. We look forward to our continued partnership with Yogesh and the Progress team on these important initiatives.”

Progress has been consistently recognized for its work in CSR and as a best employer. In 2021, the company was named both a Best Place to Work by the Boston Business Journal and one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes. It further achieved Best Employer certifications in Bulgaria, India and The Netherlands. In addition, Progress received multiple CSR-related awards for Progress for Tomorrow, as well as for its learning and development programs.

To explore career opportunities at a company that has been named a top place to work, visit https://www.progress.com/company/careers .

