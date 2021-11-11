Health Monitor Network and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) name Thelma Araracap winner of the 2021 LifeChanger Award During National Nurse Practitioner Week

Montvale, NJ, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network and AANP today announced that Thelma Araracap, a nurse practitioner (NP) with a gastroenterology practice in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been chosen as the 2021 LifeChanger Award winner for her extraordinary efforts. Since 2012, Health Monitor and AANP have presented this award to NPs who have made outstanding contributions to improve the lives of their patients.

“I am proud of our commitment to patient education and to the men and women on the frontlines of delivering excellent patient care. Congratulations to this year’s winner,” said David Paragamian, Chief Executive Officer, Health Monitor Network.

The 2021 LifeChanger award winner, Ms. Araracap, is known for going above and beyond to help improve the lives of her patients. She takes the time to truly understand her patient’s symptoms and does not stop there. For one patient, Ms. Araracap’s can-do attitude made a big difference. Her persistence helped discover an underlying autoimmune condition that this patient spent over 40 years trying to identify. Thanks to Ms. Araracap, the patient now has access to the medical answers she was searching for most of her life. Ms. Araracap’s patience, understanding, professionalism and extraordinary contributions have earned her this honor.

“Every day, I always go to work with a goal in mind to serve my patients the best I can. A mere ‘Thank you’ from my patients is more than enough for me to strive to be better,” Ms. Araracap said. “This award is solid proof that making a change in a person’s life is my ultimate goal as a person and as a health care practitioner.”

Supporting more than 325,000 licensed NPs in the U.S., AANP recognizes the lifechanging role that NPs have in helping patients move forward with their health care. “AANP is so proud of Thelma and applauds Health Monitor Network for honoring her with the LifeChanger Award,” said AANP President April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN. “Thelma and NPs like her are dedicated to ensuring patients receive high-quality care that helps guide them to make smarter lifestyle choices. Congratulations to Thelma and her steadfast commitment to deliver accessible, equitable and lifesaving care for her patients.”

Join the conversation to recognize great nurse practitioners Nov. 7-13 on Twitter with the hashtag #NPWeek.

About Health Monitor Network

Health Monitor is a targeted healthcare marketing platform for the biopharmaceutical/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke educational content about disease states and specific therapies that powers more productive patient-physician dialogues. Health Monitor has the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 200,000 offices and more than 400,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our digital and print educational products. For over 40 years, our brand has been trusted to deliver high value content at all points of care for patients and physicians providing powerful ROI to brands and better outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.healthmonitornetwork.com

About American Association of Nurse Practitioners

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 325,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org